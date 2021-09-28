DVIDS – News – WHINSEC hosts the 19th Annual Bocadillo International Festival.

After a break in 2020 due to COVID, WHINSEC staff gathered to showcase their culture and heritage through educational demonstrations, food, music and dance.

FORT BENNING, GA After a break in 2020 due to COVID, WHINSEC members gathered here on the evening of September 23 to celebrate WHINSECs’ 19th annual traditional “bocadillos” event, where all countries share food, drink, their unique music and culture.

Bocadillos, which means (Snacks), is a field event. This social gathering is the place where partner nations display their culture and heritage. The event promotes WHINSEC by increasing trust and mutual trust, building relationships with partner countries and fostering sustainable partnerships outside the formal, everyday classroom environment.

This year the Center for Excellence Maneuver (MCoE) The Dutch Army Liaison Office joined the United States, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama , Paraguay, Per and Uruguay. Subcity Paul and Mrs. Cathy van der Valk and CSM Johan & Mrs. Mira van de Voort kindly accepted and also provided a booth.

The experience was extraordinary – especially to mingle with all the different Nations and learn literally about their culture by enjoying their food and drink and joining in conversations about their countries. The experience has enriched us and we are grateful to WHINSEC for hosting us, said Van Der Valk.

Colonel John D. Suggs Jr., WHINSEC Commander, welcomed everyone on the return of the annual celebration from WHINSEC.

Suggs commented, This is an opportunity for all our students and staff working at WHINSEC to show their pride in their nation, with their flags, their national food and their national costumes at the same time for the good of the whole community.

He said his favorite part is watching different venues perform and display their skills like dancing and singing. He said he hopes the festival will be able to welcome more people next year.

For the Belizean Defense Forces the Commander of the United Nations Instructor Staff (MSG) Freddy Villeda’s Defense Force was an extraordinary experience. Villeda is here with his wife, and they both ran the Belize stand.

For us, it was a wonderful multicultural interactive experience. In which the factor “family participation” is the maximum exponent. And placing Belize on these types of platforms is more than rewarding and we are very grateful to WHINSEC for bringing this event together, Villeda commented.

Another first person at the event was National Partner Instructor of the Panamanian National Police, Major Alexander Camao. With the help of Panamanian comrades here at the Institute, they set up the booth for Panama.

It was a pleasure for the Panamanians and I to display some of our folklore and gastronomy with other Hemisphere nations. I saw brotherhood among our nations as we joyfully share as a family moments like this. We felt like a place, like home and I would love for him to last longer, for the moment not to end because we felt happy with good company, food and music. This activity shows the true feelings of our nations, for each other. Long live WHINSEC, Peace, Freedom and Brotherhood, Camao said.

The annual event is usually held around September-October, which coincides with the celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Ms. Adela G. Duncan, Director of Communication and Approach at WHINSEC, said the festival is organized for about 20 weeks before the day. The community eagerly awaits the event each year.

I love their food and can never choose. Everyone will always ask me which one is my favorite, I do not have a favorite, and it’s all so delicious. Also love because they made food with love and that is Latin culture so it is expressed tonight, Duncan said.