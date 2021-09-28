Extensions coming to SWFL International Airport





FORT MYERS Southwest Florida International Airport will soon begin the first phases of an extensive renovation and expansion project. It is expected to last three years, starting in October. This will be the second largest public works project in Lee County history, surpassed only by the airport’s Midfield terminal complex, which was completed in 2005. The $ 331 million project will focus on improving RSW efficiency by consolidating and simplifying safety checkpoints, adding concession space, and providing passengers with more convenience and options overall. A 16-lane TSA checkpoint, new crossings and a business lounge will be included as some of the project results. RSW has had record traffic this summer and Lee County Port Board of Commissioners sees this project as a reasonable next step to accommodate that growth. WINK News spoke to several passengers as they waited to catch their flights, and they said that while they have not encountered many problems on RSW to get started, they are excited to see what the expansion will bring. “Hopefully we don’t lose that sense of hometown, you know,” Jim Cummings said. “But if it offers more destinations and more people coming here, [it] maybe the area will grow … I think we are looking forward to it. “ “The expansion will be good because we will have a variety of flights, more destinations, maybe bigger planes,” said Michele Cummings. “With every increase comes adjustment, good and bad, right? But I hope they will be for the better.” The project will be funded by grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, passenger facility fees, airport revenue vouchers, and Lee County Port Authority building funds. No property tax goes to the operation or construction of the airport. In addition to enhancing the traveler experience, the expansion is set to create hundreds of jobs for the local economy.

