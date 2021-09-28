MGM Resorts International Closes 50% Infinity World Interest Acquisition at CityCenter and Completes CityCenter Real Estate Sale-Lease Transaction With Blackstone

LAS VEGAS, 28 September 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“MGM Resorts” or “Company”) (NYSE: MGM) today announced the closure of its previously announced acquisition of Infinity World Development Corp. (“Infinity World”) 50 interest rate on CityCenter Holdings, LLC for $ 2.125 billion.

Moreover, MGM Resorts and Blackstone have also closed the announced lease agreement for Blackstone to buy Aria and Vdara real estate for $ 3.89 billion.

Following the transaction, MGM Resorts has leased the property from Blackstone and continues to manage, operate and be responsible for all aspects of the property on a daily basis.

In connection with the closing of transactions, the Company has fully withdrawn the debt of CityCenter. As of June 30, 2021, CityCenter had cash and cash equivalents of $ 307 million and total debt of $ 1.73 billion.

The transaction was announced on July 1, 2021.

PJT partners served as the exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to MGM Resorts in both transactions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo served as Blackstone financial advisors. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel for Blackstone.

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Infinity World.



About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and retail offers. MGM Resorts creates attractive, iconic experiences through its Las Vegas-inspired group of brands. MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers American sports betting and online gaming through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing its intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER , MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that are recognized as one of the most admired companies of FORTUNE Magazine in the World. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com With Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl active Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram with



About Blackstone Real Estate



Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. The Blackstone real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $ 208 billion in investment capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets in every major geography and sector, including logistics, multi-family housing and single family, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to obtain unmanaged, well-located assets worldwide. Blackstone’s Core + strategy invests in globally stabilized real estate through open regional funds focused on high quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), an unlisted REIT that invests in US revenue-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, offering comprehensive financial solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including the management of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).



