The new liberal federal cabinet will be appointed in October: Trudeau

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to appoint his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back before the end of autumn and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible.

At his first major press conference since the Sept. 20 federal election, where Canadians gave the Liberals another minority, Trudeau said Tuesday that he had spoken earlier that day with Governor General Mary May Simon about his intention to formed the next government.

We just went through an election where Canadians made very clear the kinds of things they want us to work on, and I can’t wait to get into it, Trudeau said. “Exact dates have yet to be worked out, but we’re busy entering the business of implementing an ambitious agenda that the Canadians set.

The prime minister said it was a busy week after the election, citing the recent release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, as well as calls with provincial prime ministers and US President Joe Biden.

Going to the 44th Parliament, the Liberals will have 159 seats, which is four more than those in the campaign. The number of Conservative seats has not changed, with 119 MPs elected, Bloc Quebecois and the NDP both winning a seat with 33 and 25 MPs elected respectively, while the Green Party will continue to hold two of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Those elections mattered, Trudeau said, dismissing suggestions that did not change much as a result of the 36-day, $ 610 million summer election.

I’m really excited about all the things we will be able to do as a Parliament, and as a government in the years to come, and I think Canadians see that this election was really important.

The first group of 52 newly elected MPs have already started their orientation sessions in Parliament Hill and practically. The vast majority of those returning in the fall are incumbent MPs.

While he has other key cabinet decisions to make, Trudeau has already asked Chrystia Freeland to continue as deputy prime minister and finance minister, which she has accepted.

The prime minister said heck to have talks with the rest of his wish list of ministers in the coming weeks as he works to regain gender balance on his post-election bench.

Lots of work ahead along with Chrystia, and to come, an extraordinary team of liberal ministers and MPs, he said, with Freeland standing next to him.

As his current ministers continue to retain their titles if not reappointed, Trudeau has places to fill vacancies left by ministers who were defeated or did not run again. He may also want to recalibrate the regional distribution to consider getting new seats in the Prairies.

I will ask, as I always do to ensure there is a proper regional distribution, to have a range of skills and diversity around the table, Trudeau said. During the campaign he was not convinced if he had a specific objective for representing black, local and colored people in his cabinet.

Other key decisions hell will have to make in the coming weeks include appointing a strong list to key House of Commons positions given the minority dynamics, such as the head of government working against the counter, who ensures he always has quite a few deputies in their seats in the House, especially during key votes and parliamentary secretaries.

Parliamentary secretaries are MPs from the governing group, who act as liaisons between cabinet ministers and the House of Commons.

Unlike the cabinet, these roles expire when federal elections are called, so there are no current parliamentary secretaries. The designation of this second level is likely to come in the days following the cabinet revelation.

P TOR PLANS PAST P HR PRIORITIES

The prime minister said he chose to visit a vaccine clinic before asking questions on Tuesday because overcoming the COVID-19 crisis remains his top priority. While there, he talked to people rolling up their sleeves about the first, second, and third doses. Some of those who had just received their initial stroke cited evidence of vaccination claims when Trudeau asked what prompted them to be vaccinated.

In particular, Trudeau reiterated his promised purpose for him implement a federal vaccine mandate which will include getting vaccinated against COVID-19 a requirement for federal employees, and ensuring that anyone aged 12 and over who wants to board a domestic plane or train is fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also said that his government will move forward with an international vaccine passport for fully immunized Canadians wanting to travel abroad, pay the bill for provinces that have already gone with their vaccine certification systems, and impose criminal sanctions on those who harass health care workers.

In addition to the pandemic, other key focuses for the federal government will be the implementation of the full 10-day childcare arrangements, introducing 10 days paid sick leave for those in federation-regulated sectors whose employees do not offer it, and continue the promised work on climate change, domestic reconciliation, housing affordability, and economic growth.

For all these issues, Trudeau believes he now has a strong mandate from Canadians to go even faster, and harder, and deeper.

The Canadians were very clear that they want big and bold progressive ideas to be given by their Parliament and their government, and that is exactly what we will work for, Trudeau said.

As was the case in 2019, Trudeau will have to look to opposition parties for support in order to pass legislation and maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. The most likely dance partners will again be the NDP and the Bloc.

While the Greens are already looking for their next leader, the Conservative Party and its members are in the middle of a conversation about whether their leader Erin OToole should continue in his job despite more Canadians voting for his party than voted for liberals Me

In an email to supporters Tuesday, OToole said it was because of the Conservative Party that the Liberals were prevented from forming a majority government and reiterated his commitment to being the leader in the upcoming elections, which he warned could only be a few months away.

One week ago, Canadians went to the polls to try Justin Trudeau and his liberal government. Mr. Trudeau expected the Canadians to give him the majority. Canadians said no to the liberal majority, but they also said we still have work to do to gain their trust, he wrote.