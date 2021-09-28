Calgian lifts opposition to COVID-19 vaccine after ICU traumatic stay





A Calgary who resolutely opposed COVID-19 vaccines until he caught the virus and spent nearly two weeks in an ICU fighting for his life is now sharing his story in hopes of convincing other vaccine-reluctant people to change their minds . “It was a point where I was still intubated, the trauma of what I saw, I wanted to control it,” Bernie Cook told CBC’sEdmonton AM in an interview the Monday after Alberta Health Services posted on Twitterin connection with his case to encourage people to be vaccinated. “I remember going like this [using hand motions to signal it’s done], is over, to the nurse “. Bernie Cook has a message for Albertans. Get vaccinated, he said from his hospital bed. COVID is the scariest and darkest thing I have ever encountered. Vaccines are our most powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. Book yours: https://t.co/x8IgPSi2Ga pic.twitter.com/dYgzZSvCym –@AHS_media But his nurse at the Peter Lougheed Center had none of that. “She came to me and she held my hand and said, ‘No way.’ “She was tough. She was like the mother I needed at the moment. I would not have gotten out of it if it were not for her.” Before symptoms subsided in late August, Cook was completely against COVID-19 vaccinations. “It’s the same story we’re all telling, all of us against vaccines,” the 46-year-old said. “My rights, the fear of vaccine side effects. Yes, there are people who get side effects. And it is a factor that we anti-vaccinators are struggling with. I think we are not asking the right questions.” Cook was not alone with his fears and questions. As of Monday, there are 21,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. More than 70 percent of active cases have not received any vaccine. Conversely, 70.6 percent of Alberta’s general population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Cook uses a stroller during his first therapy session at the COVID unit at the Peter Lougheed Center in Calgary after being discharged from the hospital ICU. (Leah Hennel / Alberta Health Services) About 83 percent of Alberta’s eligible population (over the age of 12) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.8 percent have received two. Of the total population of the province, about 62.8 percent have had both doses of the vaccine. Thousands of Albertans have taken to the streets to protest vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, Cook said his questions about vaccines have evolved. “As I was going through each of my questions, my suspicions, I realized that some of them were unfounded. They were not real reasons not to get the vaccine,” he said. And for healthcare workers, Cook has a new respect and admiration. “I do not know how I will pay her, but I think she saved my life that day,” he told the stern, native nurse. “They have my endless gratitude, my appreciation. They are unknown heroes and need recognition beyond what they are getting.”

