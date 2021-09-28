International
NSW government sets more ambitious 50pc emission reduction target by 2030
The NSW government is committed to an ambitious new emission reduction target, pledging to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Main points:
- The policy change means NSW has a similar emission reduction target in Victoria and South Australia
- Government says its electric vehicle strategy and investment in renewable energy will make the target achievable
- The changes come as the Federal Coalition remains in dispute over its commitment to a zero net target for 2050
The 50 percent target is a large increase from the government’s previous 35 percent target to reduce emissions below 2005 levels by 2030.
Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said it was all part of the state plan to reach net zero by 2050.
“Our net zero plan is expected to attract more than $ 37 billion in private sector investment in NSW,” she said.
“This policy is about setting policies to give industry and investors security, not just to protect our planet, but to protect our future prosperity.”
The interim target brings NSW in line with Victoria, which has a 45 to 50 percent aspiration for 2030, and closer to South Australia which aims for a reduction of more than 50 percent by 2030.
South Australia is already more than 50 percent on track to reach zero emissions by 2050.
Environment Minister Matt Kean said the move, which was out of step with the Commonwealth, was “the right thing to do”.
He was convinced that the state government policy of electric vehicles and its investment in renewable energy infrastructure would ensure the achievement of the new target.
Mr Kean also said that modeling for the new emissions target “considered the growth of the coal sector” in NSW.
“A number of those countries that we send our coal to also commit to zero emissions,” he said.
“So the coal industry here in NSW will not be affected by domestic policymakers, it will be affected by overseas border decisions and overseas governments.”
The commitment comes at a time when there is a growing divide within the Federal Coalition on setting a zero emissions target by 2050.
MrKean said his colleagues in the federal parliament “were not ambitious enough”.
“My message to the Commonwealth continues with it, it is not only the right thing to do, it is also a rational economic thing to do, because it is in the economic interest of our nation,” he said.
National Senator Bridget McKenzie this week openly criticized some of her Liberal colleagues for advocating a goal.
But in NSW, the Coalition partners are connected.
The leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro has given his full support to the new target.
“The whole state will benefit from economic opportunities and employment in low carbon technologies,” Barilaro said.
“We will continue to take action in a way that provides more jobs and more investment for people in the city and in the bushes.”
The current position of the federal government is that net zero is “preferred” to be achieved by 2050 and it is committed to reducing emissions by 26-28 percent by 2030.
On September 1, the NSW government began providing discounts and gradually abolished the stamp duty for some electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its strategy which aims to increase EV sales to 52 percent by 203031.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-29/nsw-new-carbon-emissions-reduction-target-for-2030/100498444
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]