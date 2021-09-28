NSW government sets more ambitious 50pc emission reduction target by 2030

The NSW government is committed to an ambitious new emission reduction target, pledging to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The 50 percent target is a large increase from the government’s previous 35 percent target to reduce emissions below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said it was all part of the state plan to reach net zero by 2050.

“Our net zero plan is expected to attract more than $ 37 billion in private sector investment in NSW,” she said.

“This policy is about setting policies to give industry and investors security, not just to protect our planet, but to protect our future prosperity.”

The interim target brings NSW in line with Victoria, which has a 45 to 50 percent aspiration for 2030, and closer to South Australia which aims for a reduction of more than 50 percent by 2030.

South Australia is already more than 50 percent on track to reach zero emissions by 2050.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said the move, which was out of step with the Commonwealth, was “the right thing to do”.

He was convinced that the state government policy of electric vehicles and its investment in renewable energy infrastructure would ensure the achievement of the new target.

Mr Kean also said that modeling for the new emissions target “considered the growth of the coal sector” in NSW.

“A number of those countries that we send our coal to also commit to zero emissions,” he said.

“So the coal industry here in NSW will not be affected by domestic policymakers, it will be affected by overseas border decisions and overseas governments.”

The commitment comes at a time when there is a growing divide within the Federal Coalition on setting a zero emissions target by 2050.

MrKean said his colleagues in the federal parliament “were not ambitious enough”.

“My message to the Commonwealth continues with it, it is not only the right thing to do, it is also a rational economic thing to do, because it is in the economic interest of our nation,” he said.

National Senator Bridget McKenzie this week openly criticized some of her Liberal colleagues for advocating a goal.

But in NSW, the Coalition partners are connected.

The leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro has given his full support to the new target.

“The whole state will benefit from economic opportunities and employment in low carbon technologies,” Barilaro said.

“We will continue to take action in a way that provides more jobs and more investment for people in the city and in the bushes.”

The current position of the federal government is that net zero is “preferred” to be achieved by 2050 and it is committed to reducing emissions by 26-28 percent by 2030.

On September 1, the NSW government began providing discounts and gradually abolished the stamp duty for some electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its strategy which aims to increase EV sales to 52 percent by 203031.