The Global Influences of Natura Journalism and Opinion

By early 2020, scorching temperatures and prolonged droughts were fueling shrub fires across Australia. The fires eventually killed about 400 people and more than a billion animals and prompted fire scientist David Bowman and his colleagues to write an article in Nature urging the Australian Government to establish a national fire monitoring agency. Compiling comprehensive data on the extent and consequences of fires, they argued, was essential to managing future fires and building resilience to climate change.

The article had an impact. Bowman, of the University of Tasmania, Hobart, found that it was widely distributed through federal fire-concerned groups, including the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment. In July 2021, announced the Australian Data Commons, which supports the research infrastructure $ 5 million aus (US $ 3.6 million) in funding for national fire records. I can not claim that the part just changed the policy, but it certainly really helped launch a big initiative, Bowman said.

Like the Bowmans part, some of Naturejournalism opinions and articles end up influencing the politics, research path, or career of scholars. Our editors have documented this impact in the real world as part of a project carried out in collaboration with London data science company Altmetric and funded by the Google Digital News Innovation Fund. We were publishing a series of reports on what we found.

In this, we present five examples, which include five continents, of articles that had an impact on scientific research. This global impact is important to us because we strive to cover and represent research around the world and to showcase a variety of researchers. The stories highlight how journalism and opinion can influence real change and therefore emphasize the responsibility of editors to consider carefully and equally who and what we cover.

Uruguay: They are beginning to remember that there are women

For 30 years, chemist Mara Fernanda Cerd has worked at Republic University in Montevideo, Uruguay, where she uses plant pigments to build free solar cells. But some changes came to her later Nature profiled her work and her experience as a female chemist in a male-dominated field.

When Cerd had submitted grants for previous research projects, funding agencies rejected it, she says. Sometimes they told her that a male colleague was the mastermind of the proposals, something the colleague himself never claimed. The comment was always, Yes, maybe she is a very good mother, maybe she is a good person to stay home with, Cerd said. She switched fields of research to something her colleague did not study to no avail. “Every time I get a no, I say OK, I will try anyway,” she said with a laugh. Because he is me.

after Nature story, Cerd received a spill of messages from other female scientists of her generation in Uruguay who had felt alone and were overjoyed to hear of someone like them. You can read happiness, Cerd said. Many women of my country we are working with, and we are invisible. She was also asked to appear before doctoral defense committees and was contacted by potential collaborators in Spain and India who learned of her research through history. Like I exist now, she says.

One of those who read the article was Michael Grtzel, an electrochemist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, who first created the type of low-cost solar cell Cerd builds. Grtzel knew Cerd had visited his lab to learn a protocol, but reading the article prompted him to donate some funds for her research. Grtzel wrote to them Nature that he was deeply touched by Nature history and called Cerdas research efforts heroic.

Cerd plans to use the funds to build a larger solar panel and test whether it can charge an energy bank, something it has lacked the money to do for two years. She also appeared on television, radio and print media in Uruguay. Until last year, the science of my country had the face of a man, she said. Now maybe they are starting to remember that there are women.

Zimbabwe: Opened the doors to biotechnology

Like Cerda, Brighton Samatanga saw an explosion of interest in his work as he was the subject of a brief profile. Samatanga had left a faculty position in Leipzig, Germany, to return home to Zimbabwe in March 2021 and open the country’s first private research institute, the Biotechnology Institute in Harare. Samatanga aims for the institute to look for antibiotic resistance, use CRISPR to make crops more resistant to pests and diseases, and develop diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, HIV and tuberculosis.

After the article appeared, in May 2021, Samatanga appeared in the media, incl Herald, Zimbabwe’s largest newspaper; TimesLIVE, a major news site in South Africa; and German newspapers Frankfurter Allgemeine ZeitungWith This has led to possible collaborations with government departments in Zimbabwe and with the University of Zimbabwe. It helped the institute acquire equipment and staff and led to considerable interest from German investors, Samatanga says. He opened some doors for us and put us on the map.

United States: Harassers expelled

In 2019, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (NAS) amended the bylaws so that it could expel members for misconduct, including harassment. Throwing out a member would be significant because it would remove the prestige and impact that NAS membership gives.

Sixteen months later, Nature reported that no one had been evicted, nor had anyone filed a complaint even though NAS included members who were subject to public harassment reports. These included astronomer Geoffrey Marcy, who resigned from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2015, and evolutionary geneticist Francisco Ayala, who left the University of California, Irvine, in 2018 in both cases after investigations revealed that they had sexually harassed women.

Franois-Xavier Coudert, a chemist at the French research agency CNRS in Paris, responded Naturenews news from tweets critically about NAS policyWith NAS President Marcia McNutt responded on Twitter: You and others feel strong @fxcoudert. I am waiting for you to file a complaint. McNutt cannot file one because she serves as an arbitrator if the appeal is appealed.

Following this exchange, Coudert filed complaints against four NAS members, including Marcy and Ayala. The other two were Inder Verma, a biologist who resigned from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies; and Sergio Verd, an electrical engineer who was fired from Princeton University, New Jersey, in 2018 after investigations revealed he had sexually harassed a graduate student and violated a policy banning consensual relationships with students.

At least two other scientists also filed complaints after Nature published the news. NAS removed Marcys membership in May 2021 as well Nature reported in a subsequent story, and Ayalas in June 2021. At least three more cases are pending, wrote McNutt Nature in September 2021

Southeast Asia: Building Open Science

In November 2020, psychologist Sandersan Onie wrote an article in which he described a vision for building powerful open science in Asia, Latin America, and Africa that would address common challenges in these regions. Among these were lack of funding and government policies that boost the volume of publications on quality.

The article triggered a series of events for Onie, an Indonesian indoctrination researcher working at the Black Dog Institute in Sydney, Australia. Onie is now in talks with the World Health Organization and the UN cultural organization UNESCO for co-operation. He is hosting a virtual conference, Advancement of science in Southeast Asia, in October 2021. The conference is designed to be accessible, with registration costing US $ 2 and subtitles in 7 major Southeast Asian languages. This event is the realization of the principles described in the Commentary, in which open science is not only explicitly discussed, but intervenes in the entire scientific process, says Onie. He is discussing organizing a similar conference with a group in Latin America.

Indonesia’s director general of higher education, Ir Nizam, asked Onie to write the country’s first policy summary on how to stimulate open science in higher education, for example, by calculating it in performance appraisals and accurately assessing the quality of open access journals.

Onie also found that conversations and connections fueled by the articulation of his vision have helped him incorporate open science into his research, developing the first national suicide prevention strategy in Indonesia. He has been able to conduct large focus groups to explore what suicide prevention data should be collected and made available to people in a range of areas, including education, technology, local government and religious leadership. Writing his article has allowed me to do jobs I could only dream of before, Onie said.