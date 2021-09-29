Three-quarters of small French vessels may be denied fishing in UK waters | Brexit





Three-quarters of small French fishing vessels may be denied entry into British waters under a post-Brexit regime, a move that threatens to further damage Anglo-French relations. The UK Government had granted only 12 of a total of 47 license applications for French vessels under 12 meters long to fish UK shores in coastal waters. Responding to the announcement of the governments on Tuesday evening,

French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin condemned the decision. It is a new refusal by the British to implement the terms of the Brexit agreement despite all the work we have done together, she said in a statement. French fishing should not be taken hostage by the British for political purposes. France was reportedly awaiting a response to applications for fishing licenses in the Channel Islands, where 168 were from Guernsey and 169 from Jersey, which is expected to make a statement on Wednesday. France’s Minister for Europe, Clment Beaune, told a French parliamentary session last week: We are at the end of our patience. We are continuing our fight. He accused the UK of being unsportsmanlike in handling license applications. France and Britain had seen diplomatic tensions rise over the summer due to the number of small ships transporting migrants crossing the Channel. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, also publicly disagreed with the decision of Great Britain to sign the Aukus defense pact, which cost France a billion-dollar submarine contract. In May, France’s response to post-Brexit fishing restrictions around the island of Jersey was described as very close to an act of war by leaders of the fishing community in St. Helier. They said they were told that 100 ships were lining up in France on May 6 for a blockade at 6 a.m. at the main port of Channel Island, threatening food and power supplies. A British government spokesman said: “Our approach has been reasonable and fully in line with our commitments in the trade and cooperation agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/29/three-quarters-of-small-french-boats-may-be-denied-fishing-in-uk-waters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos