Greta Thunberg bakes world climate leaders in “blah, blah, blah” speech





“When I say climate change, what do you mean? I mean jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs,” she said, referring to Biden’s speeches on the climate crisis.

And in her anger at UK Prime Minister Johnson, Thunberg mocked her leader rhetoric about his government’s plans for “green recovery”.

“This is not about any expensive, politically correct dream when the rabbit is hugged or blah, blah, blah. Build better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said. “Zero net, blah, blah, blah. Neutral climate, blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders – words that sound brilliant, but so far, have led to no action or hope. and dreams. Empty words and promises. “ Thunberg was speaking at the Youth4Climate forum, an event held two days before dozens of ministers gathered in Milan for a final summit ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November. COP26 President Alok Sharma was at the youth event and will chair the ministerial meeting. The youth participants will come up with a list of recommendations for ministers to consider later this week. Ministers are expected to try and harmonize their positions on the issues on the Glasgow agenda, including setting a coal utilization end date and who should pay what will help the Global South in its transition to low-carbon economies. An activist from Uganda, Vanessa Nakate, said the developing world was still waiting for the rich world to deliver on its climate finance promises. Leaders from developed countries agreed a decade ago to transfer money to developing countries to help them reduce their carbon emissions, but also to adapt to the climate crisis. This promise was reconfirmed in 2015 in Paris, where world leaders again agreed to transfer $ 100 billion a year to Global South 2020, at least half of which would go into adjustment. This deadline was lost last year. “There is very little evidence of the $ 100 billion a year being pledged to help climate-vulnerable countries meet this challenge. But those funds were promised to reach by 2020 and we are still waiting,” he said. Nakate, stressing that Africa pollutes very little but is on the front line of the climate crisis. “You can not adapt to lost cultures, traditions and history. You cannot adapt to hunger. It is time for leaders to put loss and damage at the center of climate negotiations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/28/world/greta-thunberg-climate-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos