Britain tired of Brexit finds itself in a new crisis with Brexit reversal
LONDONR Few things are more likely to put their teeth in Downing Street than the early winner of a non-conclusive German election who claims Brexit is why the British are lining up at petrol stations like the one in 1974.
But it was Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, told reporters Monday that freedom of movement guaranteed by the European Union would have mitigated the shortage of truck drivers in Britain that is preventing oil companies from supplying petrol stations across the country.
We have worked hard to persuade the British not to leave the union, Scholz said when asked about the crisis in Britain. Now they decided differently, and I hope they will manage the problems that come from this.
To ordinary people, Mr. Scholzs’ criticism may seem like old-fashioned news. Britain is no longer debating Brexit. Almost everyone is exhausted from the issue and the country, like the rest of the world, is consumed by the pandemic.
But the coronavirus and the months of economic shutdown it forced also masked the ways Brexit has disrupted trade. The camouflage was lifted last weekend when fuel across the country began running out of gas, causing panic and snake lines of drivers seeking a refill.
While it would be wrong to blame a crisis with global consequences on Brexit alone, there are specific Brexit causes that are indisputable: Of the estimated shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, about 20,000 are non-British drivers who left the country during pandemic and have not returned in part due to stricter post-Brexit visa requirements to work in the country, which went into effect this year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged as much as he overturned last weekend and offered 5,000 three-month visas to foreign drivers in a bid to replenish ranks (while putting military drivers on alert to drive fuel trucks, a move he has yet to make. has done.)
You have business models based on your ability to hire workers from other countries, said David Henig, a trade policy expert for the European Center for International Political Economy, a research institute. You have suddenly reduced your job market to one-eighth the size it was before. There is a Brexit effect on business models who just have not had time to adapt.
Mr Johnson has warned that supply disruptions could last until Christmas, although on Tuesday the most acute problems at gas stations began to ease. The government hopes normal buying patterns will resume now that nervous shoppers have filled their tanks.
This is not the first trade disruption to hit Britain since it left the single market in 2020. British shellfish manufacturers have lost entire markets in the European Union due to new health regulations. British consumers are shocked by the high customs tariffs on shipments of gourmet coffee from Italy.
But it is the first outage since life returned to normal after 18 months of pandemic-imposed restrictions. Schools are open; workers are going to offices; sports stadiums are packed on weekends. In that sense, it is the first post-Brexit crisis that has not been masked by the effects of the coronavirus.
Alsoshte also selectively geographically. Gas stations in Northern Ireland, which has an open border with the Republic of Ireland (a member of the European Union), are not reporting panic purchases. Similarly, Northern Ireland was not affected by the recent shortage of carbon dioxide supplies because its soda filling plants had access to shipments from mainland Europe.
And yet, Brexit has come out very little in public discussion. In part this reflects a pandemic hangover. This is partly because other countries, from Germany to the United States, are also dealing with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising oil and gas prices.
But it also reflects the calcified nature of the debate over Britain’s exit from the European Union. After four and a half years of squabbling, even the most ardent opponents of the Brexits show little appetite to ease the 2016 referendum. And the Brexiteers invariably find other culprits for the bad news.
Brexit supporters will always believe that Brexit was right, but it is perfidious politicians who have ruined things, said Tony Travers, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics. They have also been lucky because they can blame the pandemic for everything.
Pro-government newspapers acknowledge that Brexit has played a role in labor shortages. But they place more emphasis on governments that need to show competence in dealing with the crisis than on the structural barriers imposed by Britain’s new status. In an editorial on Tuesday, The Times of London warned Mr. Johnson that the crisis could destroy confidence in his government.
There is nothing more visceral than the fear that someone will not be able to take on the necessities of life, The Times said. What the public will see is a government that has lost control. And for an elected government with a promise to regain control, this is particularly damaging.
For Mr. Johnson, the troubling precedent is the Labor government of Prime Minister Tony Blair. During the two weeks in 2000, she saw her commanding advantage in public opinion polls when truck drivers blocked refineries to protest rising oil prices, triggering a fuel supply crisis unlike any other today.
Speaking in a television interview, Mr Johnson tried to calm his nerves on Tuesday, saying labor shortages were a global problem and did not mention Brexit.
I would just encourage everyone to continue their business in a normal way and fill in the normal way when you really need it, he said.
Public support for Brexit rose slightly in opinion polls earlier this year after the British successfully distributed coronavirus vaccines. Some attributed the ability of governments to provide vaccines and get their quick approval for its independence from the bureaucracy in Brussels.
Pro-Brexit politicians used a similar argument to justify the return of visas by Mr. Johnson. Initially, the government opposed the idea because it said greater competition for the workforce would increase wages for British drivers. Now, these people said, Brexit boosted Britain ‘s ability to welcome foreigners on its own terms.
The ability to issue more visas if and when our economy needs them is exactly what it was like to take control. Of course we have to! Liam Fox, a Conservative member of Parliament who served as trade secretary under Prime Minister Theresa May, said in a Twitter post.
This assumes that foreigners are willing to accept the terms of the government, which in the case of truck drivers visas includes a three-month limit that could drive away many prospective drivers.
For the Labor Party, which is holding its annual conference at the Brighton seaside resort this week, the fuel crisis should be a great opportunity to showcase government failures. However, with a few exceptions, party leaders have failed to find their voices. She recalls previous debates where deep divisions of parties in Brexit hampered her ability to confront the government.
I’m fascinated by Labor ‘s reluctance to go after them, said Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at Kings College London. You can allude to Brexit without saying Brexit. You could say it’s because of the Tories fertilizer trade deal.
