LONDONR Few things are more likely to put their teeth in Downing Street than the early winner of a non-conclusive German election who claims Brexit is why the British are lining up at petrol stations like the one in 1974.

But it was Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, told reporters Monday that freedom of movement guaranteed by the European Union would have mitigated the shortage of truck drivers in Britain that is preventing oil companies from supplying petrol stations across the country.

We have worked hard to persuade the British not to leave the union, Scholz said when asked about the crisis in Britain. Now they decided differently, and I hope they will manage the problems that come from this.

To ordinary people, Mr. Scholzs’ criticism may seem like old-fashioned news. Britain is no longer debating Brexit. Almost everyone is exhausted from the issue and the country, like the rest of the world, is consumed by the pandemic.