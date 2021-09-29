Internal collection restrictions needed to curb COVID-induced health crisis: Sask. Physician of the Health Authority

Saskatchewan is in its worst public health crisis since the pandemic began and must limit the size of indoor rallies to fight the fourth wave, according to a doctor overseeing rural health.

Dr Kevin Wasko, executive physician for integrated rural health with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC), told CBC Saskatchewan’sMorning Edition that the current public health order ordering indoor camouflage is not enough to curb the province’s fourth deadly wave.

He said the Saskatchewan vaccination rate, which is lowest among Canadian provinces, and the near colder weather that takes people inside, will add fuel to the increase in COVID that is destroying the province.

“We will have more cases, we will have overcrowded hospitals. We will have people dying from COVID,” Wasko said.

“I think we need restrictions on collection sizes, especially indoor gatherings.”

D LGJO | | Dr Kevin Wasko spoke with Stefani Langenegger at morning edition 12:51Executive Doctor for Integrated Rural Health Calls for More Restrictions on Public Health in the Province Our hospitals are full of patients and the vast majority of those out there for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. We are checked with the executive doctor for Integrated Rural Health, Dr. Kevin Wasko. 12:51

Wasko said an 85 percent vaccination rate for the general population, not just those 12 and older, would be needed to slow the pandemic. Currently, about 72 percent of Saskatchewan residents 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.

Higher levels of vaccination can be achieved by educating those who are afraid or uninformed about the vaccine, Wasko said.

“But people with fixed ideas this is a government control plot and those who are so angry about the measures that have been put in place, we will not move them.”

Last week Saskatchewan posted records of COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU hospitalizations.

On Monday, 289 people were hospitalized with the virus, breaking the record the day before. Of those people in the hospital, 63 were in intensive care, another provincial record.

In response to pressure on the health care system, the province has slowed down or stopped non-critical and electoral operations.

Last week she also suspended her organ donation program indefinitely to afford COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Such measures will resonate through the province’s healthcare system and in people’s daily lives after the current COVID-19 wave has been flattened, Wasko said.

“I think people are realizing now that people are dying because of COVID. People are not getting the care they need for other conditions because the system cannot provide it,” Wasko said.

“While delaying those types of care services, it means that people get sick months later with chronic diseases that are not controlled.”

Wasko is part of a growing community of doctors calling for the province to implement stronger public health measures in response to the fourth wave, which is being fueled by the more transmissible delta variant.

Dr Nnambi Ndubuka, medical officer for the North Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA), which represents 55,000 people in 33 different northern reserves, also wants a provincial public order that limits the size of the collection.

“Seeing the size limitation of gatherings, weddings, funerals or community events,” Ndubuka said.

“Also looking at travel tips to help mitigate this fourth wave that is really very, very influential right now at the community level.”

Saskatchewan Health Authority did not respond to interview requests.