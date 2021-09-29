The German election left Merkels conservatives in a mess





BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel was standing two steps behind Armin Laschet, her party candidate to succeed her, with a stone face and clenched hands. The first election results had just arrived. The Conservative camp had collapsed by 9 percentage points, the Social Democrats were winning and Mr Laschet had vowed to do everything to form the next government. Watching the scene Sunday night at the Conservative party headquarters was to watch the energy melt in real time. Germany’s once-powerful Christian Democrat unions are not used to losing. Five of the eight post-war chancellors were conservatives and the current one is stepping down after 16 years as the most popular politician in the country.

But Sunday’s defeat, the worst since the party was founded after World War II, has revealed almost overnight a conservative movement not only in crisis and increasingly open revolt, but one that worries about its long-term survival. It has raised a question about our identity, Norbert Rttgen, a senior member of the Christian Democratic Union, told ARD public television on Monday. The latter, the only party of the great peoples in Germany. And if that continues, then we will no longer be them.

Yet beyond the conservative mess, what Germany’s messy vote for the future of the country and Europe says is still hard to divine. They were elections full of paradoxes and perhaps those in which the Germans themselves were not sure what they wanted. The recent government included both traditional parties in the center-right and center-left, making it more difficult to assess whether Sunday’s vote was in fact a vote for change. Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat chancellor candidate, campaigned against the party. Merkels, but he has served as Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor of Mrs. Merkels over the past four years and in many ways ran as an incumbent.

Some of the votes for change went to him, but the majority was split between the progressive Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, whose economic agendas could not be further divided. Overall, 45.4 per cent of the vote went to the parties on the left, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party, and 45.9 per cent to those on the right, including the CDU, the Free Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany. But even if it is not a dramatic shift to the left, the devastation that returns have caused to Mrs Merkel’s party is clear. With Mrs Merkel’s departure, millions of conservative voters are also leaving. Nearly 2 million voters shifted their support from the Christian Democrats to the Social Democrats on Sunday, and more than 1 million left each of the Free Democrats and Greens. It was a fragmented outcome that revealed a more fragmented society, one that increasingly opposes traditional political labeling. And it seemed to mark the final end of the long era of traditional German Volks parties, parties of attractive peoples. At their peak both the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats routinely received over 40 percent of the vote. A working class organized in powerful labor unions voted the Social Democrats, while a conservative church electorate voted the Christian Democrats. The Social Democrats lost that status a while ago. With declining union membership and parts of the traditional working-class area abandoning the party, its share of the vote has been roughly halved since the late 1990s. The crisis of social democracy has been a familiar theme over the past decade.

Ms Merkel’s conservatives have been isolated from these tectonic shifts for longer. As long as she was in office, her popularity and attraction reached beyond a traditional conservative electorate and disguised much of the dragging troubles of the parties.

Merkel realized that in a rapidly changing world where church membership was falling and values ​​were evolving, she had to call on voters outside the traditional Christian Democrat base to continue winning the election. Since taking office in 2005, she has gradually taken her party from the conservative right to the center of the political spectrum, not least by co-governing with the Social Democrats for three of her four terms. It worked, at least for a while. Ms Merkel kept the party together, analysts say, but in the process she removed it from her identity. The CDU is empty: there is no leadership and no program, said Herfried Mnkler, a prominent political scientist and author on German politics. The essential ingredient is gone and she is Merkel. There are many reasons why conservatives performed poorly. One was the fact that after 16 years of a Conservative-led government, a certain stalemate had been created and, especially among young voters, a desire for new leadership. Another was Mr. Laschet’s deep unpopularity and weak campaign, who put his political future in the chancellor’s favor but is losing support every day even within his own party.

Since the election, a fierce civil war within Germany’s conservative camp between those eager to seize power at any cost and those willing to accept defeat and regroup in opposition was increasingly in focus. While Mr. Laschet is still insisting he will hold talks with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a majority coalition, many in his camp have conceded defeat.

On Tuesday, one of his main domestic rivals, Markus Sder, the brave and popular governor of Bavaria, who almost failed to get the nomination himself in April, went so far as to congratulate Mr. Scholz on the election result. Olaf Scholz has the best chance now of becoming chancellor, Sder told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday. Conservative regional leader in the northern state of Lower Saxony Bernd Althusmann told public broadcaster ARD that voters wanted change. We must now humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, he said. The pressure on Mr Laschet to accept the race only increased as he failed to win the support of voters even in his constituency.

But some said Ms Merkel herself shared some blame for her poor party result. In all her years in power, she failed to successfully prepare a successor. She tried once; but her attempt to position Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, now defense minister, proved profoundly divisive and ended with the resignation of Ms Kramp-Karrenbauers as party leader after just one year. Mr Laschet, who followed him to the helm of the party, has also failed to bridge divisions within the party between those who embraced social change. Mrs Merkel had overseen from parental leave policies and same-sex marriage to welcoming over a million refugees in 2015 and 2016 and those nostalgic for the conservatism of the old parties. But the days of merging the two camps under the umbrella of a single party may simply be over, analysts said. Conservatism no longer has a convincing answer or at least not so convincing as to get 40 percent of voters, said Mr. Mnkler. This raises existential questions for Christian Democrats. In some neighboring European countries, including France and Italy, traditional center-right parties have already shrunk to insignificance, struggling to find a message that appeals to voters and torn apart by power struggles. Most now expect the Christian Democrats to end up out of government. They may be in opposition for a while, said Mr. Mnkler, political scientist, and then the question is: Will they survive it? Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to the report.

