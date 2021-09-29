International
Wheels: International Harvest History Local Business News
Modern mechanized agriculture owes much to Cyrus McCormick. The industrial seeds he sowed (literally) turned into an international machinery manufacturing giant (another pun, wait, you’ll see).
A young, 22-year-old Cyrus McCormick patented a grain harvester in 1834, but lost his modest success, ending up in bankruptcy. However, Cyrus did not last long and quickly repaid his debts and improved his harvest, along the way discovering larger farms in the Midwest that could benefit from his invention.
Moving his operation from Virginia to a then-insignificant city on Lake Michigan known as Chicago, his business prospered.
Around the same period, William Deering, a textile tycoon in Maine and the founder of Deering, Milliken and Co., invested in a different farm and by 1870, moved to Chicago to run Deering Harvester Co. Full time.
McCormick and Deering sought direction in agricultural equipment production, both expanding their operations and Chicago offerings to the farmer. The McCormicks factory on the south side stretched over a million square feet and employed 5,000 workers while the Deerings plant employed 7,000 men.
After the death of Cyrus McCormick, his widow 26 years younger, as well as his son, Cyrus, Jr., took over the running of the firm. The attitude of Cyrus Jr. to work led to a strike at McCormick Reaper Works that resulted in the 1886 Haymarket riots, which played a role in formalizing the U.S. Labor Day holiday
By the 1890s, William Deering was about to retire and through the work of JP Morgan, Deering Harvester Co. joined McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. along with three minor agricultural equipment concerns creating International Harvester Corp. in 1902. By all measures, IH was a juggernaut producing agricultural and construction equipment, commercial trucks, and household appliances.
IH continued to grow and expand, and by 1909, it was the fourth largest industrial company in America thanks to a network of well-known dealers and solid products. In 1917, the IH was larger than General Motors, Ford or General Electric and as large as all of its agricultural equipment competition, including John Deere, which was a quarter of the size at the time.
Deere had grown to half the size of IH by 1930, although IH Farmall still owned 44 percent of the U.S. tractor market.
After World War II and several lucrative contracts, IH stalled and by 1970, the company was booming under the weight of poor leadership and misguided financial investments in production resources. Then a feud with United Vehicle Workers sparked a union strike that lasted for five months, one of the longest strikes in UAW history.
Partly because of the company history surrounding the Haymarket affair, IH had a tradition of complying with union demands and avoiding strikes, but the union’s favorable deals with competitors put IH at a disadvantage.
Collateral damage from the strike included the completion of the IHs Lightline consisting of light commercial vehicles, pickup truck and Scouts a pioneer SUV. At the same time, interest rates and inflation soared, the economy collapsed aided by an oil embargo, and farmers were in financial trouble.
IH barely survived the 1980s by selling their main agricultural equipment business to JI Case, a division of a Dutch company controlled by the Agnelli family of Italy, a dynasty of the type that also owned Ferrari and Fiat at the time. The rest of the international stock was restructured and continued production of medium and heavy trucks and buses under the newly formed corporation, Navistar.
Ahead of 2021, when Volkswagens truck division Traton bought Navistar for $ 3.7 billion, giving VW access to the strong US ready-made international trade network, a market that Traton has yet to break into. It also gives Navistar enhanced engineering and resources to explore future autonomous driving and electric vehicle technology.
It seems to be a favorable scenario, but there is a dark cloud on the horizon for those like me who have been fans of old IH Lightline trucks for years.
An unintended consequence of the Traton-Navistar merger is that VW now owns the rights to the Scout name. While this may not seem like a cause for concern, the automotive world is already speculating on what this means for the legendary Scout name and some vague confirmations from VW itself are fueling the fire. For a car guy like me, this is more or less like your old neighborhood enemy buying your childhood home with your family properties still inside! More on that next week.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they value everything that drives, travels, floats or flies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/business/local/wheels-international-harvester-history/article_e05df548-1fb2-11ec-ba3f-03c47ca4bad8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]