BC residents receiving mixed doses of COVID-19 will not be offered a third stroke for travel
British Columbia will not offer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with mixed immunizations, says the province’s chief physician.
Instead, the province will work with Health Canada and public health agencies in other countries to ensure that mixed doses are allowed for international travel.
“I know there are a lot of concerns about the mixed acceptance of vaccines around the world,” Dr Bonnie Henry, county health official, told a press release Tuesday.
She urged the public to be patient as the province takes on the job of ensuring that those with “mixed vaccine schedules” are considered fully immunized across the globe.
Her comments come amid growing frustration and confusion from UN residents who took a combination of Comirnaty, Spikevax and Vaxzevria, officially known as the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively.
Some say they received the first shots at their disposal in accordance with instructions from public health officials, even if it meant mixed doses. Now, they are worried that they will not be able to travel soon.
“As I understand it, in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec, people in my situation who took a dose of AstraZeneca and a second shot of MRNA are being offered a third dose,” said resident Lora Haber, who has not been able to visit her family in the United States.
“So they can have two doses of an MRNA so they can travel internationally, but in Christ it is not.”
As it stands, the US will not accept visitors whose blend of vaccines includes a dose of Vaxzevria.
Canada also has strict rules on vaccine mixtures that spend more time with its health officials. Health Canada does not consider them with pictures of China’s SinoPharmor Sputnik of Russia, for example, fully immunized.
Vaccinated with SinoPharm, an international student from Dubai recently told Global News that he had to take a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to study in Canada.
Right now, Health Canada is reviewing vaccine approvals from Medicago and Novavax, but has not received any approval requests for Chinese vaccines.
Haber said she does not think it is the responsibility of other countries to accommodate mixed doses of Canadians, but the Canadian government should ensure that its citizens can travel.
“What I think is that people who were advised by the Canadian health authorities to get these mixed vaccines, to get some backups so that we have the opportunity to travel internationally,” she said.
with files by Ted Chernecki and Saba Aziz
