TELUS International announces the closing of the updated secondary offer of subordinated voting shares and the exercise of the option of over-division of signatories





VANCOUVER, British Columbia- (TELE BUSINESS) -TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today the closure of a medium-sized subscribed public offering of 14,400,000 subordinated shares of TELUS International, priced at US $ 34.00 per share, by designated shareholders of TELUS International , including Baring Private Equity Asia. Furthermore, the signatories fully exercised the option to purchase up to an additional 2,160,000 TELUS International subordinate voting shares from the selling shareholders. TELUS International has not sold any of its dependent voting shares and has not received any proceeds from the sale of its subsidiary voting shares. As a result of the offering, TELUS Internationals publicly traded on the stock at 65,902,464 shares with a subordinate vote. Following the offering, and including the impact from the full exercise of the subscribers’ over-sharing option, TELUS Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia hold approximately 70.9% and 25.9%, respectively, of TELUS International’s combined voting power and approximately 55.1% and 20.1%, respectively, of economic interest. JP Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. also acted as joint book managers and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BMO Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. and William Blair & Company, LLC acted as book managers for the offering. The offer was made only through a prospectus. A copy of the offer prospectus can be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (866) 803-9204 or emailing prospectuseq_fi @ jpmorganchase.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at [email protected]; CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by phone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Phone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: [email protected] No securities regulatory authority has approved or rejected the content of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase any TELUS International securities, and will not constitute an offer, request or sale in any jurisdiction in which an offer, request or such sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. About TELUS International TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the Customer Experience (CX) experience for global and concern brands. The company’s services support the full life cycle of its transformative digital travel clients, enabling them to quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business results. TELUS International integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT life cycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and Artificial Intelligence data solutions, including computer vision capabilities, and solutions general CX and trust and security, including content moderation. Fostering all stages of the company’s growth, TELUS International partners with brands in the verticals of high-growth industry, including technology and games, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS International’s unique care culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, resource groups of team members and workshops, and employment practices of equal employment opportunities across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens worldwide and through its five TELUS International Community boards that have provided 4 million dollars in funding for grassroots charities. since 2015

