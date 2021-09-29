International tourists press the US for the November date

White House officials remain mothers on a date or even when a date will be announced to reopen US borders widely to vaccinated international visitors.

Austria’s ambassador to the United States, Martin Weiss, told a traveler who contacted him via Twitter on Friday that the target date is November 1.

If the date is not November 1 or a little later, travelers who have already purchased tickets for those dates will try to re-book flights and change other travel plans, a costly prospect.

“Beginning of November.” This is as specific as the White House was last week when it wasannounced plans to widely reopen US borders to vaccinated international visitors. A week has passed since then and no date has been set.

With only November and a few days away, travelers to Europe, the UK and other countries covered by the travel ban are desperately looking for a specific date to make or arrange travel plans and free time from work.

Travelers are begging for information on Twitter, regularly isolating government officials in the United States and abroad.

“Give us a date,” a woman from Cologne, Germany, said in a tweet Monday calling President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the White House.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it alone expects an order requiring airlines to collect passenger information for COVID-19 contact tracking a key part of the government’s border reopening plan by mid-October. , said spokesman Scott Pauley.

Government agencies give you the “round shift”

Photo by San Francisco Elena Graham, whose partner lives in Norway, is frustrated that she can not get any answer.

“You all move to another department,” she said. “The CDC says it’s the State Department. The State Department says it’s Health and Human Services. They say it’s National Security. It’s like rotation.”

Graham and her partner, who has not been to the United States since 2019, began buying an airline ticket from Norway to San Francisco after September 20 announcement of the reopening of the borderwith

They were initially hesitant to book, but decided to buy a ticket for November 9 when they saw prices rise.

“We felt an urgency to book something,” she said.

They pay $ 1,000 for a one-way ticket with more flexibility and have since crossed their fingers. Graham’s partner already had a vacation in November and had rented his apartment. They originally planned to take him to the United States through another country after being quarantined for two weeks, a so-called trip to third country.

“It’s just hard to raise hopes or believe that you will be together when there is nothing final,” Graham said.

The couple had already thwarted travel plans this year. Graham was able to visit Norway last year when the country reopened trips for partners and plans to return this year since American borders were still closed to her partnerWith But Norway tightened entry restrictions in January, setting out a detailed plan of when they would be lifted again.

“They would set a target date. It would arrive by that date (and nothing changed.) It went that way for the whole year,” she said. “It feels a little traumatic and very difficult to feel any kind of belief in something so vague.”

When will the travel ban in the US be lifted? Online speculation concentrates on November 1st

Travelers trying to reunite have become online thieves, looking for any sign of a reopening date. At the end of last week, a blogger the UK-US reopening follow-up for travelers shared a glimpse of a live message conversation with United Airlines that said the US plan to “lift geographical restrictions on travel bans” starting November 1.

United spokeswoman Nicole Carriere said there was no time update beyond the government announcement in early November.

Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt, co-founder of Atmosphere Research, said the longer the government lasts without setting a date, the more difficult it will be for passengers and airlines.

“There is literally no time to waste,” he said. “There will be chaos and confusion as long as they wait.”

“It’s really frustrating for me how badly this is managed and communicated,” Harteveldt said. “I appreciate that there are many details that need to be considered in the process, but we need to know by now what date in November international visitors will be allowed to travel to the United States.”

When the travel ban in the US is lifted what will be the entry requirements?

Whatever the date of November, passengers will need to show proof of full vaccination before boarding US-operated aircraft.

The ACOVID-19 test will also continue to be required within three days of launch and proof of negative results should be indicated.

Extended contact tracking and camouflage will also be required, but there will be no quarantine mandate.

Airlines will seek to see vaccination evidence before boarding. US do Accepted vaccines approved for urgent use by the World Health Organizationwith

U.S. citizens will not need to show proof of vaccination to board international flights to the United States, but will still be required to show evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than three days before departure.

Unvaccinated Americans will be required to take a COVID-19 test one day before departure instead of the three-day request today and provide evidence that they have a second test to do upon arrival.

