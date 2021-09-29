Trump Officials Conspiracy to Abduct and Kill Julian Assange – National and International News – TUE 28Sep2021

Trump officials conspired to kidnap and kill Assange. GOP continues Russian roulette with US debt. Leading pollutant Australia could explode from meeting for climate.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump officials conspired to kidnap and kill Julian Assange

In 2016, a boom erupted between the Trump and Julian Assange presidential campaign following the publication of the infamous DNC emails by Wikileaks. The leaks revealed rampant corruption in the DNC and ‘its leadership to thwart Bernie Sanders’ campaign to hand over the nomination to Hilary Clinton. These revelations disappointed many Democratic voters and probably helped Trump retain the presidency. But that bromance was short-lived.

The following year, Wikileaks released the Vault 7 trophy detailing CIA hacking capabilities. Those documents revealed that the agency could do everything from spying on people through smart TVs to taking control of remote car computer systems. Following these discoveries, then-CIA chief Mike Pompeo began plotting to kidnap or assassinate Assange. At the time, Assange was still in asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. So Pompeo was proposing a U.S. incursion into the sovereign territory of another country.

Trump has since denied these allegations, saying he believes Assange “has been treated very badly”. It is worth noting that if Trump felt this way, he could have pardoned Assange before leaving office.

Assange still in London prison

For now, Julian Assange remains in Belmarsh prison in London. In January, a London judge blocked Assange’s extradition to the United States for humanitarian reasons. DD Biden is currently appealing that decision. Assange faces numerous US espionage allegations stemming from his journalistic activities, which have embarrassed successive Republican and Democratic administrations. If Assange is extradited and sentenced in a US court, he could face up to 175 years in prison.

Republicans continue to play Russian roulette with American debt

Senate Republicans have unanimously voted a bill that would fund the government until Dec. 3 and raise the debt ceiling to allow the U.S. to meet its debt obligations. Failure to approve the bill before we reach the current debt limit would cause a $ 28 trillion default on US debt. Such a default would undermine the country’s credit rating and have catastrophic consequences for the US economy.

Despite the imminent consequences, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that Republicans will not vote to raise the debt ceiling. McConnell hopes this dangerous chicken game will force Democrats to abandon its $ 3.5 trillion social security package. That package would add far less federal debt than Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, for whom Republicans voted overwhelmingly. Actually, Republicans have raised the debt ceiling many times under Republican administrations that Democrats have during democratic presidencies.

Can Democrats raise the debt ceiling themselves?

McConnell claims Democrats can vote to raise the debt ceiling without Republican support. However, this would be a long and arduous process, which is very tricky to get into here (but you can read all about it here, if desired) In short, the process presents many possible pitfalls and numerous opportunities for more GOP obstacles.

While it is possible that Democrats may withdraw it themselves, the delay could have serious consequences. No one knows exactly when we will reach the current debt limit, but experts believe it is a matter of weeks. As the days go by, the markets will become more boring. Even if we avoid default, Standard & Poors may lower the country’s credit rating due to uncertainty.

“Not normal”?

After losing the bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said harsh words to his Republican counterparts. The Republican Party has strengthened as the default party, the party that says America does not pay its debts, Schumer said. Republicans would leave the default seat for the first time in history. What Republicans in the Senate did tonight is not normal.

Unfortunately, these types of games are becoming very “normal”. The Democrats’ failure to plan ahead for such a hurdle this time around is at least a failure of the imagination. The GOP played this game during the Obama administration, most notably in 2011 when the US credit rating fell from AAA to AA +.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The Australian Prime Minister will not commit to attending the big climate summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “has not made any final decision” to attend a major international climate conference at the UN in November. At COP26, 200 countries will set new carbon emissions targets in hopes of averting the worst effects of climate change.

Morrison has received criticism both at home and abroad for his failure to tackle climate change and his country’s role in it. Australia is largely dependent on coal and is the world’s most polluting carbon nation per capita. 75% of the country’s domestic energy production depends on coal. What does not burn at home, it exports to emerging markets in Asia. Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world after Indonesia.

Morrison has said vaguely that he would like to reduce Australia’s emissions “as soon as possible”, but has no plans to do so. He has also consistently resisted the inclusion of any climate standard in new treaties and trade agreements with other nations, most recently with the United Kingdom.

