



Warning: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing. Seven-year-old Zak Ismail is at home recovering from a traumatic ordeal. On Friday, his leg was opened after hitting a piece of glass. His mother called 911 but failed to go to an operator.















2:06

Vancouver fire chief says long waits for ambulances are putting others at risk





Vancouver fire chief says long waits for ambulances are putting others at risk

“So she tells me, ‘Mom, I can’t get 911,'” Ismail’s grandmother, Erin Schulte, told Global News. “” I keep calling and it’s a busy signal. “ The story goes down the ad Schulte says she rushed to their home in the North Delta and took Ismail to the hospital. “I’m finally pulling in the yard and she’m pulling it out of the garage,” she said. “And I just say, ‘You know, we can’t wait. Just get in the car and I’ll go to the hospital with it.” Read more: Disruptions in the distribution system add to growing concern about ambulance delays before Christ She said during a 20-minute walk to Surrey Memorial Hospital, she had one hand on the wheel and used the other hand to slow the bleeding. “He was sleeping,” Schulte said. “He had lost so much blood that he could not keep his head up.” While in the hospital, Ismail vomited more than 30 times before finally receiving sutures for his wound, Schulte said.















2:19

911 horror story on Vancouver Island





911 horror story on Vancouver Island 17 September 2021

Jasmine Bradley, an E-Comm spokeswoman who is the first contact point for 911 callers in regional districts 25 BC, said operators are forwarding requests for an ambulance to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). The story goes down the ad “So the challenge we were seeing was that our 911 callers had to stay in line with callers until an available BCEHS caller was able to answer that call,” Bradley said. “They were not able to transfer to the ambulance dispatch, which is troubling because they never got to the ambulance to send an ambulance over the phone, it seems,” said Troy Clifford, Paramedics Ambulance of the President of Troy. Schulte says her experience illustrates the need for change. “I really hope that someone who is leading this province will come forward and take some steps to work after that,” she said. “What are we going to do? But let’s fix it.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

