Defense attorney Morris Bodnar says Sheree Fertuck, who has not been seen or heard since December 7, 2015, may still be alive.

Bodnar made the suggestion Tuesday as he questioned Sgt. Tiffany Climenhaga, the lead officer in the investigation into the murder of Greg Fertuck.

Greg is on trial at the Queen’s Court in Saskatoon on charges of first-degree murder in Sheree’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution theory is that Greg shot his ex-wife twice during a confrontation at the gravel pit near Kenaston, Saskatchewan, where she worked, and then moved her body to another location in the country.

Half of her truck was found in the gravel pit the next day, but her body was never found.

The Crown theory is based on the discoveries Greg made about undercover cops posing as criminals in an elaborate RCMP operation, commonly known as a “Mr. Big Bang.

Bodnar suggested that, as the lead investigator, Climenhaga should consider three scenarios. The first was that Greg Fertuck killed his wife.

“Correct,” Climenhaga testified.

At this point, prosecutor Cory Bliss objected and asked the defense to explain to Climenhaga what he meant by ‘scenarios’.

Director Richard Danyliuk intervened and suggested that Bodnar was proposing “alternative explanations for the factual matrix”. Bodnar agreed that was in fact his goal.

Bodnar then said a second scenario was that Sheree was dead, but that Greg did not kill her. Climenhaga agreed. Earlier, she had testified how investigators had considered, but later ruled out Sheree Darren’s brother and a business rival, Jeff Sagen, as possible suspects.

Researchers cleared the bushes and fields north of the gravel pit for Sheree’s body. (CBC)

Bodnar then suggested a third scenario: that Sheree was still alive.

Bodnar noted the lack of blood, beyond a “stain” found in the bedding layer of Greg’s truck. He referred to Sheree telling her daughter and a friend that, if she disappears, the police should look at Greg.

Bodnar said Sheree’s children did not assist in her search and that two witnesses said they believed they had seen Sheree half’s truck outside the window of time, which police say Greg allegedly killed.

“Is Sheree dead?” Bodnar asked.

“I believe she is dead,” Climenhaga replied.

WITNESS

Climenhaga said investigators took note, but ultimately rejected two witness statements suggesting that half of Sheree was seen later on Dec. 7, the day she was last seen leaving her family farm near Kenaston.

The Crown theory is that Greg confronted him in the gravel pit sometime between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm CST that day and killed him. But two witnesses claim to have seen her truck driving between 2pm and 5pm CST.

Climenhaga said the possible 2 p.m. viewing fits into the prosecution’s timeline and does not need to be discounted.

Two witnesses say they saw Sheree half truck after she disappeared. (Queen’s Bank Court)

She testified that investigators dropped the watch at 5 p.m. because numerous family members, including Gregbegan, were calling Sheree’s cell phone after 4:30 p.m., but received a “out of service” area response.

This is in line with the dead spot in the gravel pit where half of it was found on Dec. 8, containing her jacket, keys and phone.

Fake news from the FBI

In addition to leading the investigation into Sheree’s disappearance, Climenhaga also worked with the undercover team that executed Mr.’s strike. Big that led to the final murder charge against Greg.

Bodnar asked him about “a hoax” from the fake crime boss, who was in fact an RCMP officer, that included an alleged internal RCMP letter received from criminals during the crackdown.

The fake letter described the RCMP arrival at the FBI in Washington, which in turn contacted the National Security Agency (NSA) to take high-resolution satellite images of the area above the gravel pit near Kenaston.

According to the fake letter, the NSA photos covered December 7, 2015, the period when Sheree disappeared and discovered all vehicle and foot traffic in the pit.

Climenhaga confirmed that the fake letter was “a tool they use” and that it was designed by the crime boss to be used during one of the scenarios.

The trial is due to continue on Wednesday.