International
Defense attorney in Greg Fertuck murder trial suggests Sheree Fertuck may still be alive
Defense attorney Morris Bodnar says Sheree Fertuck, who has not been seen or heard since December 7, 2015, may still be alive.
Bodnar made the suggestion Tuesday as he questioned Sgt. Tiffany Climenhaga, the lead officer in the investigation into the murder of Greg Fertuck.
Greg is on trial at the Queen’s Court in Saskatoon on charges of first-degree murder in Sheree’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecution theory is that Greg shot his ex-wife twice during a confrontation at the gravel pit near Kenaston, Saskatchewan, where she worked, and then moved her body to another location in the country.
Half of her truck was found in the gravel pit the next day, but her body was never found.
The Crown theory is based on the discoveries Greg made about undercover cops posing as criminals in an elaborate RCMP operation, commonly known as a “Mr. Big Bang.
Bodnar suggested that, as the lead investigator, Climenhaga should consider three scenarios. The first was that Greg Fertuck killed his wife.
“Correct,” Climenhaga testified.
At this point, prosecutor Cory Bliss objected and asked the defense to explain to Climenhaga what he meant by ‘scenarios’.
Director Richard Danyliuk intervened and suggested that Bodnar was proposing “alternative explanations for the factual matrix”. Bodnar agreed that was in fact his goal.
Bodnar then said a second scenario was that Sheree was dead, but that Greg did not kill her. Climenhaga agreed. Earlier, she had testified how investigators had considered, but later ruled out Sheree Darren’s brother and a business rival, Jeff Sagen, as possible suspects.
Bodnar then suggested a third scenario: that Sheree was still alive.
Bodnar noted the lack of blood, beyond a “stain” found in the bedding layer of Greg’s truck. He referred to Sheree telling her daughter and a friend that, if she disappears, the police should look at Greg.
Bodnar said Sheree’s children did not assist in her search and that two witnesses said they believed they had seen Sheree half’s truck outside the window of time, which police say Greg allegedly killed.
“Is Sheree dead?” Bodnar asked.
“I believe she is dead,” Climenhaga replied.
WITNESS
Climenhaga said investigators took note, but ultimately rejected two witness statements suggesting that half of Sheree was seen later on Dec. 7, the day she was last seen leaving her family farm near Kenaston.
The Crown theory is that Greg confronted him in the gravel pit sometime between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm CST that day and killed him. But two witnesses claim to have seen her truck driving between 2pm and 5pm CST.
Climenhaga said the possible 2 p.m. viewing fits into the prosecution’s timeline and does not need to be discounted.
She testified that investigators dropped the watch at 5 p.m. because numerous family members, including Gregbegan, were calling Sheree’s cell phone after 4:30 p.m., but received a “out of service” area response.
This is in line with the dead spot in the gravel pit where half of it was found on Dec. 8, containing her jacket, keys and phone.
Fake news from the FBI
In addition to leading the investigation into Sheree’s disappearance, Climenhaga also worked with the undercover team that executed Mr.’s strike. Big that led to the final murder charge against Greg.
Bodnar asked him about “a hoax” from the fake crime boss, who was in fact an RCMP officer, that included an alleged internal RCMP letter received from criminals during the crackdown.
The fake letter described the RCMP arrival at the FBI in Washington, which in turn contacted the National Security Agency (NSA) to take high-resolution satellite images of the area above the gravel pit near Kenaston.
According to the fake letter, the NSA photos covered December 7, 2015, the period when Sheree disappeared and discovered all vehicle and foot traffic in the pit.
Climenhaga confirmed that the fake letter was “a tool they use” and that it was designed by the crime boss to be used during one of the scenarios.
The trial is due to continue on Wednesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/defence-lawyer-suggests-sheree-fertuck-could-still-be-alive-1.6192867
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]