China plans to unveil drones, lunar rocket at air show





ZHUHAI, China (AP) A military drone whose manufacturer says it can sail for 20 hours at 50,000 feet was among Chinese fighter jets, missiles and other high-tech weapons first shown to the public on Tuesday in the opening of the country’s largest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a space flight rocket with a crew capable of carrying a 25-ton payload in lunar orbit at China’s 13th International Aviation and International Space Exhibition, an official newspaper said. The event, which lasts until Sunday, was postponed to the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling Communist Party is pouring billions of dollars into the development of fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other equipment for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, while pushing claims to disputed seas and other territories. CONNECTED Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, surface-to-air missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the Chinese Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. . The Global Times, published by the ruling party, said the CH-6 targets high-end and dual-use markets, but gave no indication of which governments the company could try to sell. The Chinese Academy of Vehicle Technology Launch Academy planned to unveil a next-generation launch vehicle and a heavy launch vehicle, the Global Times said. She said the 2,000-ton, three-phase rocket would support China-led lunar probes. Also at the air show, the PLA air force planned to feature a J-16D electronic fighter jet for the first time, according to the Official Chinese News Service. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. displayed a series of new missiles for the first time. The Chinese Academy of Space Sciences also planned to show a mini-attack drone, the CH-817. He said the 800 gram (28 ounce) drone could be used by soldiers or released by a larger drone.

