Houston area residents among 23 accused of international fraud scheme to steal at least $ 17 million, federations say





HOUSTON Five Houston area residents were among two dozen suspects accused of an international multi-scheme fraud scheme to steal at least $ 17 million, federal officials announced on Tuesday. According to a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said 23 people were charged in the fraud scheme, accusing them of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. The criminal behavior alleged in this case is sophisticated in its means, extending to its scope and serious in its intentions, Ganjei was quoted as saying in the press release. The indictment alleges a scheme where all sorts of scams including romance and investment scams were exposed to a dubious American public, including the elderly and the most vulnerable, with siphoned unfinished profits and spent overseas. The amount of loss, both financial and emotional, claimed in this case is nothing short of amazing. Ad According to the indictment, around the beginning of January 2017, the suspects used a host of fraudulent schemes to extort money from their victims, including online romance scams, business email compromises and investor scams, and unemployment insurance scams. The charges allege that the suspects not only coordinated how to extract money from their victims, but also how to disguise, distribute and launder that money once they successfully deceived their victims, according to the report. The suspects are accused of taking at least $ 17 million from at least 100 victims, companies and government entities from around the world, according to uploading documents. The suspects are accused of targeting elderly people and have used various schemes such as online dating sites to lure their victims, according to indictment documents. After the suspects fraudulently received funds from their victims, they laundered money through a network of various bank accounts and sent money to bank accounts, co-conspirators and businesses located in Africa and Asia, according to the indictments. Ad The following suspects arrested include: Kingsley Ita, known as Baron Sifk, 42, of Dallas;

Irabor Fatarr Musa, known as Fatai Head JJ, 51, of Richardson;

Solomon Esekheigbe, 48, of Katy;

Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen, aka General, 46, of Allen;

Edgal Iribhogbe, aka Oseme, 50, of Allen;

Damilola Kumapayi, aka Luke Morris, 33, of Dallas;

Ehiedu Onyeagwu, aka Young, 58, of Rosedale, Maryland;

Mathew Okpu, 57, of Temple Hille, Maryland;

Benedicta Atakare, 46, of Temple Hills, Maryland;

Segun Adeoye, 47, of Pearland;

Chidindu Okeke, aka Steve, 28, of Richmond;

Ngozi Okeke, 47, of Katy;

Nosoregbe Asemota, aka Patrick Asemota, 46, of Melissa;

Chigozi Ekwenugo, 53, of Grand Prairie;

Bukola Obaseki, 48, of Allen;

Stella Hadome, 43, or Allen;

Jequita Batchelor, 37, of the Farmers Branch;

Osaretin Eghaghe, aka Biggie, 37, of Plano;

Ejiro Ohwovoriole, 29, of McKinney;

Isaac Asare, known asarko, 48, from Houston;

Gold Ude, 44, of Wylie;

Henrietha Oziegbe, 23, of Lexington, Kentucky; AND

Kingsly Oziegbe, 25, of Edinburgh. If convicted, the suspects could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/09/29/5-houston-area-residents-among-23-people-charged-in-international-fraud-scheme-to-steal-at-least-17m-feds-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos