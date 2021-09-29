WHO Workers Abuse Women on Mission in Congo, Findings of Investigation





Doctors and other staff members working for the World Health Organization to provide assistance during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo abused or sexually abused women and girls there, a commission appointed by the agency’s head announced on Tuesday. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of agencies, apologized directly to the victims reported in the dozens and promised to undertake wholesale policy and process reforms to address exploitation and abuse within the organization. He said the agency was terminating the contracts of four people identified as perpetrators who were still employed by the agency and would refer the rape allegations to authorities in the Congo and the countries of origin of those accused of misconduct. The Ebola response from 2018 to 2020 was a large and complex operation in a very precarious region that required large-scale recruitment of local and international staff, said Dr. Tedros. But none of this is an excuse for sexual exploitation and abuse. We acknowledge that we should have taken stronger measures to control our candidates and ensure more effective human resource processes. Commission investigators were able to identify 83 people believed to be involved in the abuse, including Congolese nationals and foreigners, the report said. In 21 cases, investigators were able to establish with certainty that the suspected abusers were WHO employees.

The 35-page report cited clear structural failures in how the agency responded to allegations of misconduct. She painted a picture of an organization obsessed with bureaucracy and thinking about the technique of allegations of abuse, e.g. who would qualify for legal protection against exploitation and whether a charge should be investigated if a written complaint has not been lodged. The commission found that women had been promised jobs in exchange for relationships or had been sexually exploited to keep jobs. The report cited the stories of women like the one identified as Nadira, who worked in Beni as an archivist. To progress at work, you have to have sex, she told investigators. Everyone had sex in exchange for something. It was very common. They even offered me sex if I wanted to get a tub of water to wash in the base camp where we were staying. The report highlighted the difference in power between employees of international organizations such as the WHO and the people they serve. He stated that most of the alleged victims were in a very precarious economic or social situation during the response. He added, Indeed, very few of them were able to complete their secondary education, and some had never trespassed in school.

The investigation opened after The New Humanitarian, a Geneva-based non-profit news organization and the Thomson Reuters Foundation, published in September 2020 findings of a one-year investigation in which 30 of the 51 women interviewed reported exploitation by men identified as working for the WHO in the Ebola outbreak beginning in 2018. Exploitation and abuse reports brought new control to the United Nations fight against the problem of decades of sexual exploitation by peacekeepers, which manifested itself in the conflicts in Bosnia in the 1990s and in the most recent emergencies in countries like the African Republic. Central and Haiti. The 51 women interviewed told all investigative journalists that they were under pressure to provide sex for WHO and other international aid organizations, as well as the Congolese Ministry of Health. They faced pressure when looking for work, and occasionally, men terminated the contracts of those who refused, the women said. Eight women said they had been exploited by Health Ministry employees. Others reported meetings with men from charities including World Vision, UNICEF and the medical organization ALIMA. Dr Tedros became aware of the allegations only when they were leaked to the news media, the report said. At a news conference Tuesday to publish the report, he was asked whether, because of the severity of the allegations and because he was overseeing the response to the blast and was on site many times, he would consider resigning. This issue has not been raised with me, he said. Maybe I should have asked questions. And the next steps, what we were doing is, we have to ask questions. Dr Tedros said the agency was taking immediate steps to determine why the organization had not detected and stopped the abuse.

One factor the commission cited as creating conditions for exploitation and abuse was the lack of transparency in the recruitment process for new employees to combat the rise of Ebola. The response to the virus, like the coronavirus response in the United States and globally, created a need for large numbers of new workers. This, the report said, was a help to many young people looking for work. But the recruitment process was not competitive. Local workers, who made up more than half of the WHO staff serving in North Kivu province, were recruited without competitive bids, the report said, opening the door to potential abuses, including incidents of exploitation and sexual abuse, which are unfortunately proved. The report also cited late and insufficient training to curb sexual exploitation and abuse in response to the Ebola crisis. The first such training session took place in November 2019, five months after the explosion was declared an international public health emergency. The report also found that only a small number of staff members of 371 organizations out of more than 2,800 deployed during the blast had attended the training session.

