Opposition leader David Crisafulli criticizes Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk for failing to find a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic
Opposition leader David Crisafulli has criticized Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk for failing to describe a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for Queenslanders during a heated interview.
Opposition leader David Crisafulli says business confidence in Queensland has hit “end” due to the Palaszczuk government’s “lack of a way out of the pandemic”.
“The government has no way out of the pandemic,” Crisafulli told Sky News Australia during a heated interview Wednesday.
“I know what faith in the state is at the moment and I can tell you it is the end. People are confused and every day has a different goal and every day has a different message.”
The Queensland border may remain closed for the Christmas holidays after Ms Palaszczuk withdrew in her commitment to the National Cabinet reopening plan last week.
In a heated press conference, Prime Minister Queensland dismissed hopes for interstate and international family reunions by the end of the year even if the state reaches 80 per cent of vaccination coverage.
Crisafulli likened the Palaszczuk government’s approach to the pandemic to a person “hitting a can on a street”.
“And whenever it heats up and sticks, open the vice to continue like a piece of pork and let’s create a diversion,” he said.
“Every day the Deputy Prime Minister stands up and blames Canberra.
“People are losing faith with the lack of a way out of the pandemic,” Crisafulli said as he exploded into Ms. Palaszczuk’s “ruler knows best” mentality.
Crisafulli also noted tourist destinations like Cairns “on their knees with adult men and women crying” after three decades of work were halted after the borders were closed.
“They just do not see a way forward,” he said.
“They want a little vision. They want a way out of the pandemic and want to choose hope over fear.
“If not 80 percent, what figure and if not Christmas, when?”
The Opposition leader called for less “intimidation” and more “openness and transparency” from the Labor government over COVID-19 health decisions.
He urged Ms Palaszczuk to adhere to the National Cabinet plan and provide hope for businesses in difficulty by issuing health advice and issuing an out-of-bounds guide.
“Everything closes and we do not share information, is it any wonder why people make claims why this time we are not closed and in the previous cases we have.”
The National Cabinet reopening plan currently has Australia in the printing phase of the COVID-19 response.
The nation will move to Phase B on the way out of the pandemic when 70 percent of over 16-year-olds are fully vaccinated and Phase C when 80 percent are vaccinated.
Under Phase B, vaccinated Australians returning from abroad are likely to have a reduced quarantine period which may even end at home, while in Phase C all restrictions on vaccinated citizens traveling abroad will be lifted.
Palaszczuk stressed that Queensland residents currently enjoy more freedom than NSW and Victoria residents can expect once the 80 percent vaccine target is met.
“In Victoria, with 80 percent, 30 people will be allowed to visit for Christmas dinner. “Here, Queenslanders can have over 100 people,” she said.
The state has averted a major Delta outbreak and residents face only light restrictions at the moment, although strict border controls remain in place.
It comes after Queensland reported four new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one case on Wednesday, with fears of more community broadcasting and an imminent blockade.
Chief health official Jeanette Young previously ordered a blockade for parts of southeast Queensland after just one infection.
Queensland delayed vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country at 64.6 percent of the population with a COVID-19 vaccine dose and 45.6 percent double-dose.
