COVID “disaster payments” can be withdrawn within weeks. Will the economy afford it?

The Morrison government announced plans to begin withdrawing emergency aid payments from individuals.

He says that once a state or territory has fully vaccinated 70 percent of people over the age of 16, it will stop the automatic renewal of COVID-19 disaster payment for individuals.

He says people will have to start applying again for the payment each week to stay eligible.

And once a state or territory fully vaccinates 80 percent of people over the age of 16, it will withdraw its incentive payments after two weeks.

But what does it mean for the workforce?

What does the 70 percent target really mean?

First, when the government talks about the deliberate vaccination of 70 percent of people over the age of 16, it is really talking only about vaccinating 56 per cent of Australia’s population.

Why? Because there are 25.7 million people in Australia, but only 20 million are over the age of 16.

So it is about the complete vaccination of 70 percent of 20 million people, which is a little more than 14 million people (56 percent of the total population).

Doherty’s original model said if we were to end blockages when only 56 percent of the general population are completely irreversible it would lead to an increase in COVID cases.

So the authorities would have to work extremely hard to prevent the virus from spreading and causing more economic damage when economies reopen at that level.

Currently, 53.4 percent of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinatedwith

Now, the Morrison government is not saying state and territorial government must reopen their economies to those vaccination levels.

However, once vaccination levels reach 80 percent (of people 16 and older), the government will withdraw its disaster payment from individuals quickly.

This will “encourage” state and territorial government to reopen their economies on their own.

How will the transition work?

There are two steps to the plan.

First, Treasury Josh Frydenberg says, once a state or territory achieves its 70 percent target, automatic the renewal of the Government Disaster Payment will be completed.

Individuals will need to start re-applying for payment each week for a Commonwealth hotspot to remain in place to remain eligible.

Second, Mr. Frydenberg says that once a state or territory achieves 80 percent of the full vaccination of its population (16 years and older), the Disaster Payment will be withdrawn for a period of two weeks.

In the first week after a state or territory achieves its 80 percent vaccination target, there will be a $ 450 flat payment for people who have lost more than 8 hours of work, while eligible persons for income support will receive $ 100.

In the second week, the payment will be set to JobSeeker at $ 320 per week for those who have lost more than 8 hours of work, while the payment will be completed for eligible income support persons.

“Completing the COVID disaster payment will provide businesses and households with the security they need to plan for the future,” says Frydenberg.

For New South Wales and ACT residents, pay cuts are coming fast.

Almost 63 percent of NSW eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 63.2 percent of ACT residents are.

In Canberra, the territory is expected to have reached the 80 percent vaccination threshold by October 15th.

Level of vaccinations by country of residence, as of September 28, 2021 ( Source: Australian Government, “COVID-19 Vaccine Dissemination”, 29 September 2021

What happens after the end of that two week period?

Mr Frydenberg says if individuals have not yet returned to the workforce after an economy has opened up and the Disaster Payment has been fully withdrawn, they will have to apply for normal unemployment benefit.

He says the government will leave in place the Disaster Vacation Payment, for those who cannot earn income because they are being isolated or quarantined, or caring for someone with COVID, until June 30, 2022.

However, the Australian Social Services Council (ACOSS) is angry with the plan to push everyone into unemployment benefits after two weeks.

“It is inconvenient to use extensive vaccination rate data as a mechanism to cut off income support for unemployed people, regardless of whether the ban has been lifted or what the current vaccination rates are for a range of at-risk groups.” said ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie.

The cessation of disaster support will see many of the 1.7 million people currently receiving Disaster Payments in NSW, ACT and Victoria end up with the extremely awkward $ 45 a day JobSeeker payment, which is less than half the $ 750 per week COVID Disaster Payment. “

What happens when economies start to reopen after achieving vaccination targets?

The government hopes that economic activity will return when the economies begin to reopen.

He says there are billions of dollars of stimulus circulating in economies that have boosted national savings, which is true.

See below.

In the June quarter (before the last blockades started diligently), the household savings ratio was 9.7 percent.

The government says those savings, along with embedded demand, will support a resurgence of economic activity when life returns to “normal”.

However, some economists warn that the economic recovery will not be immediate.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe says the recovery from these blockages is likely to be slower than last year’s recovery.

Why will the recovery be different this time?

A major change this time around is that Australian families will not emerge from these blockages in a community without COVID, as they did last year.

Instead, we are told, people will have to learn to live with COVID.

Economists say it is difficult to predict how Australians will behave when they know that the delta variant is circulating in the community.

They say a lot will depend on the level of vaccination in each state, and how uncomfortable people feel about the virus.

“For the first time Australia will experience ‘living with COVID,'” Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird wrote recently.

“The new cases of COVID19 will increase by reopening in NSW as has happened overseas. It will simply be a matter of time before the virus has spread across the country.

“This is likely to mean that there will be a significant adjustment period for families and businesses as the virus circulates within the community in large numbers and hospitalizations.”

Any other difference?

Another change has to do with the level of economic stimulus in the economy.

Carlos Cacho, chief economist at Jarden, says conditions are probably right for the economy to recover strongly when the blockades end.

However, he says, the level of fiscal stimulus in these blockages is “an order of magnitude smaller than during the initial 2020 blockade”, so households will rely on their savings reserves to support spending.

“We estimate that the total fiscal stimulus during August was worth $ 6.5 billion, compared to an average of $ 27 billion per month during the second half of 2020,” he wrote earlier this month.

“This is important because it means that the return to activity may be more modest and there is likely to be limited support for business profits from fiscal stimulus.

That said, there are still significant safeguards built during 2020 who need to help offset this, with cash deposits of $ 61 billion for households and businesses and $ 96 billion above their pre-COVID rates. , “he said.

What about employment?

The government hopes the level of stimulus circulating in the economy will help the workforce recover quickly.

Hundreds of thousands of people have left the workforce since May.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the size of the workforce fell by 199,000 between May and August, with employment shrinking by 117,300 people.

But these are national figures. The figures for New South Wales and Victoria are much worse.

ACOSS fears it will be much harder for people who do not work to rejoin the workforce when economies open because it will not be the normal situation.

With the virus circulating in the community, many people may be reluctant to participate fully in daily life.

And if the output of the economic recovery is lower, it would take more for the unemployed to find work.