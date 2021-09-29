Genetically modified food one step closer to England as laws eased | GM

The prospect of genetically modified foods being grown and sold in the UK has become one step closer following changes to farming regulations that will allow field trials of genetically modified crops in England.

Companies or research organizations wishing to conduct field trials will need to notify the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the government announced on Wednesday, but existing costs and bureaucracy will be removed, so there are more trials.

The immediate change is small and only affects England, but the government says it will be followed by plans for new primary legislation that will allow much greater use of gene editing in UK cultures and a redefinition in UK law. genetic modification.

This could pave the way for the sale of genetically modified crops developed in field trials, and for further steps such as editing genes in animals, and potentially producing and selling genetically modified organisms in the UK.

George Eustice, secretary of environment, said: Gene editing has the ability to utilize genetic resources that nature has provided. It is a tool that can help us address some of the biggest challenges we face around food security, climate change and biodiversity loss.

Ministers are keen to use Brexit to allow gene editing, a form of genetic modification that is very limited in the EU, to be used in the UK, despite a public consultation that found that 87% of people who answered i viewed genetically modified crops as a greater risk than traditional cropping methods.

Gene editing involves the use and modification of genes already found in an organism, unlike other forms of genetic modification, which may use genes imported from other plants or animals. Gene editing can be used to mimic the effects of traditional plant breeding, but it is accelerated as is done in a laboratory instead of requiring years of repeated selective breeding.

Proponents say gene modification could be safely used to grow crops with high yields or additional nutritional benefits, or that would be resistant to pests and diseases and withstand drought, high temperatures or other effects. of climate change.

Scientists welcomed the changes. Angela Karp, director and chief executive of Rothamsted Research, who had a field test for genetically modified wheat before the changes, said: “Gene editing gives us a powerful new tool to speed up the generation of plant varieties. which can potentially be more nutritious, more resilient to climate change and increased with a reduced impact on the environment.

We look forward to building our science on gene editing to help deliver the crops that farmers will need to provide Cop26 emission targets and beyond. We will now be able to expand our field studies and accelerate the creation of new varieties that may prove our agriculture in the future.

An anti-GM crop demonstrator from Earth First protested in July 2000 in Scotland approving only the crop test site near Daviot, Aberdeenshire. England plans to ease its GM production rules. Photo: Ben Curtis / PA

Guy Poppy, professor of ecology at the University of Southampton, also welcomed the development, but said: As I understand why Defra proposes a proportionate step-by-step process, I fear the journey along that path will be slow, complex and tedious with the demands and ongoing counterclaims.

However, activists said the government was overcoming public concern over the issue. Liz ONeill, director of the umbrella group GM Freeze, said: “Genetic engineering, whatever you choose to call it, needs to be properly regulated. The government wants to share the security network with the right public protections for a high-tech free for all, but our food, our farms and the natural environment deserve better.

She added: This announcement is described as a response to Defras’ consultation on the regulation of genetic technologies. However, no details have been made available [at the time of writing] on what George Eustice actually learned from the training. The consulting submissions that GM Freeze has seen raised a wide range of concerns regarding Defras’s proposals for dismantling GM safeguards, but this announcement suggests the minister is not listening.

Joanna Lewis, director of policy and strategy at the Earth Association, said gene editing was the wrong approach and the government should focus on helping farmers become more sustainable.

What would help was a reversal of the lack of investment in agro-ecological methods, nature-friendly and technology-driven by farmers, she said. We need to invest in solutions that deal with the cause of diseases and pests in the first place, including the lack of crop diversity, the decline of beneficial insects, and the overcrowding of animals. We need to increase soil carbon, wildlife and animal welfare on farms to resolve climate and nature crises and protect human health.

Gideon Henderson, chief scientific adviser at Defra, said the government was looking closely at the implications for any changes to UK law on GM organisms for future trade deals. The EU and some other countries impose severe restrictions.

Even if GM organisms and related products are removed from trade agreements, there may be concerns that other agricultural commodities may be affected in crops, potential cross-contamination, and in the case of meat from livestock consuming GM crops .