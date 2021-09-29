



Dangerous supercellular storms have begun to hit parts of eastern Australia, with residents being warned to prepare for wild weather that could cause rapid flooding in the coming days. Weather forecasters have warned that the first major storm of the season could bring the heaviest rainfall in September in five years, with residents in parts of the east coast being told to prepare for heavy rain, giant hail and wild winds. According to Senior Meteorological Bureau meteorologist Jackson Browne, severe weather is likely to start on Wednesday and continue through Friday. This is the first storm outbreak this season and is a sign of things to come, Browne said. It will be an active season. Senior Meteorological Office meteorologist Jackson Browne says wet weather is a sign of things to come. Photo: Mike Bowers / The Guardian Wild weather is driven by a low-pressure system moving from the west of the country through South Australia on Tuesday and then to eastern Australia, he said. The system will shift eastward gradually today, tomorrow and Friday. By Friday we should expect it to be close to Brisbane, Browne said. The low system is connected to a trough from the tropics which is releasing warm moist air, and much more rainfall with it. Wet weather will be prevalent on most of the east coast, but the southeast and Queensland are expected to be hit hardest by dangerous storms. Much of the storm activity will be in southern Queensland and northern NSW, where we have some stern warnings of winds and hailstorms, Browne said. Residents in those areas are being warned that storms could produce harmful wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could lead to rapid flooding. Canberra has experienced heavy rain already with heavy storms expected in some parts of the Australian Capital Territory on Thursday. There is also a severe weather warning for parts of Victoria, such as the Otway Coast. Even countries that lose storms should expect heavy rainfall, which could be significant in parts of the country including northeastern Tasmania. As it expands it will clear Tasmania. There [are] several hours of flooding are current for Victoria and Tasmania, Browne said. Victorians are likely to continue to have rain over the next week in many places, he said. Melbourne enjoys a rainy shade, so it will be wet, Browne said. Sydney is a mixed bag. There is a chance of a toughness tomorrow [Thursday] for Sydney but is on the fence. The BoA is forecasting up to 45 mm of rain in Brisbane on Thursday and Friday, which would be more than the region has had in three months. And in the Northern Territory, there is a high chance of storms over the western Top End later in the week.

