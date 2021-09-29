



In a small town outside Tamarindo, Douglas Anderson recently decided to join the network. As an electrician, he had tried to persuade local businesses to offer charging opportunities. “When people see that there are other communities after that, they realize that I’m not the only one with futuristic ideas.” Sharing information is a major benefit of Rutas Elctricas. What has been learned in Monteverde the importance of installing 240 outlet points, what kind of adapters are best, how to keep bugs out of outlets is being shared with other communities. Corclima is developing a comprehensive membership handbook as well as a register for businesses to track usage. “Most business owners came on board as an opportunity to attract new clients,” says Luis Perez, the first Ruta Elctrica coordinator in Monteverde who now works with an adventurous travel company. “They are not necessarily interested in networking and connections. But the other 20% have become lawyers and they are spreading the idea.” In Fortuna, businesses are showing renewed interest in joining the network as tourism returns. “What is really changing is that everyone, from the security guard to the receptionist, now knows about electric vehicles. They see signs and chargers and are starting to see EV cars,” says Adriana Comacho, Ruta coordinator Elctrica Fortuna and a environmental manager in Tabacn, a spa and hotel with hot springs. While electric vehicles are a fraction of the 1.4 million cars on the streets of Costa Rica, the numbers are is projected to grow exponentially by 2023With This can lead to challenges ahead, such as how businesses can reimburse the cost of electricity. Since electricity is nationalized, only government utilities are authorized to sell it. Corclima has created a tool that calculates how much specific cars cost to charge in the hope that it will help small businesses track electricity costs on the scale of electric vehicles. But for now, most business owners are not worried about electricity costs. Johnny Calderon, owner of Flow Trips, a tour company in La Fortuna, had his first visit from an electric vehicle user this month. He and his wife started clapping and taking pictures. Although the driver did not buy a tour, the entire Calderon family gathered around the car to watch him load. “I do not care if it takes time to get EV clients. I want to be part of the change. Maybe one day there will be an economic benefit, but that is not why I am doing it.” – To report this story BBC Future traveled 97 kilometers (97 km) by electric vehicle, for which we do not have accurate CO2 emission estimates. The digital emissions from this story are about 1.2g to 3.6g CO2 per page view. Learn more about how we calculated this figure here. – Join a million fans of the future by liking usFacebook, or follow usTweetorInstagramwith If you liked this story,subscribe to the feature bbc.com weekly newsletter, called the “Essential List”. A selected selection of stories fromBBC Future,culture,Work life,tripANDreeldelivered to your inbox every Friday.

