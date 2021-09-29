The Chicago Bears reportedly reached the purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse – NBC Chicago

The Chicago Bears, who submitted an offer to buy the Arlington International Racecourse earlier this summer, reportedly signed a deal to make that purchase, potentially taking a step towards building a new stadium in the country.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, The Bears reached an agreement with Arlington Heights property owners and are expected to announce the move Wednesday morning.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoots confirmed the news, saying they are not surprised by the decision.

We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears to remain open to discussions, said a spokesman for the mayor.

The mayor’s office cited new contracts signed with the Chicago Fire FC and ongoing deals with Notre Dame for the Shamrock Series as events featuring Soldier Field’s withdrawal.

The owners of the horse racing venue had announced earlier this year that they intend to sell the property for redevelopment, and recently held what is likely to be the final racing weekend in the iconic venue.

Earlier this year, the Bears were one of several stakeholders submitting bids for the property, most likely they will use the site to build a new stadium.

We recently submitted an offer to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property, President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement at the time. It is our duty to explore every possible opportunity to ensure that we are doing what is best for our organization and its future. If resolved, this step allows us to further assess the property and its potential.

Officials in Arlington Heights paved the way for a stadium project with a vote earlier this summer.

The biggest hurdle for any possible Bears relocation is their lease with Chicago City to Soldier Field, which runs until 2033. The team could give up the lease in 2026, with a financial penalty of more than 80 million dollars to do so.

Lightfoot has consistently said it is committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago, expressing willingness to work with the team on possible renovations to the lakeside stadium.

Earlier this year, Lightfoot said that while the lakefront location is challenging, the team is locked in a lease and she is confident the NFL will not allow the team to demolish it.

Some data points that I think you should be aware of are that the Bears have a Soldier Field lease until 2033, and the NFL does not allow any team to break their lease, she said. I was just on a call with senior leadership in the last two weeks. So there are things they would like to see differently in Soldier Field, and we want to do everything we can to customize it. It’s a great iconic site, but a challenging site.

The Bears previously discussed the possibility of building a stadium in Arlington Heights in the 1980s, but eventually made the decision to renovate Soldier Field, with the state of Illinois raising funds to help the team do so. The Bears played at the University of Illinois football stadium for one season before debuting at Soldier Field with the new look in 2003.