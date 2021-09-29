La Palma volcano: authorities block the coastal area as lava approaches the sea

The lava coming out of the volcano for 10 days poured into a rock in the sea in the Playa Nueva area near the city of Tazacorte, confirmed the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands via Twitter.

As the day dawned, hot red lava rose above the Atlantic Ocean water line, sending clouds of toxic steam and gases into the sky. Clouds of smoke billowed from the volcano and molten rock as it descended down the western wing of the Cumbre Vieja.

“All the people within a 2 km radius have been evacuated” and a wider area is at a standstill, Tazacorte chairman Juan Miguel Rodriguez Acosta told TV3, adding that there was no need for further evacuations while the cloud was moving. in the east.

He said all roads in the southern part of the islands were interrupted by lava.