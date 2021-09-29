La Palma volcano: authorities block the coastal area as lava approaches the sea

The lava coming out of the volcano for 10 days poured into a rock in the sea in the Playa Nueva area near the city of Tazacorte, confirmed the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands via Twitter.
As the day dawned, hot red lava rose above the Atlantic Ocean water line, sending clouds of toxic steam and gases into the sky. Clouds of smoke billowed from the volcano and molten rock as it descended down the western wing of the Cumbre Vieja.
“All the people within a 2 km radius have been evacuated” and a wider area is at a standstill, Tazacorte chairman Juan Miguel Rodriguez Acosta told TV3, adding that there was no need for further evacuations while the cloud was moving. in the east.
He said all roads in the southern part of the islands were interrupted by lava.
Spanish emergency officials told residents on the island to stay firm. “Contact of lava with the sea can produce gases harmful to your health. If you are in the Tazacorte restricted area, the safest place is inside your home, the Canary Islands emergency services,” said the Canary Islands emergency services through Twitter early Wednesday Me
Authorities had previously set up an exclusion zone at sea and on land to protect people from toxic gases and explosions that would occur once lava came in contact with seawater. No injuries were reported.
Emergency services also told people to protect their mouths and noses with a damp cloth.
Since the eruption began on September 19, the lava has engulfed nearly 600 homes as well as banana plantations in La Palma, which borders Tenerife in the Canary Islands off the coast of North Africa.
Thousands of people have been evacuated and three coastal villages closed on Monday awaiting lava flow into the sea.
Spain classified La Palma as a disaster area on Tuesday, an action that will trigger financial support for the island.
