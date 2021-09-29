Conservative voting likely not to hurt or particularly help carbon pricing plan, new poll reveals

Content of the article
OTTAWA As the Conservative Party prepares to reconsider its defeat in the 2021 election, one of the biggest domestic battles will be on environmental policy: Did Erin OTooles hurt carbon prices on the Conservative platform?
Climate politics took a backseat to these elections, which may have hurt O’Toole, as his climate policy was intended to help conservatives win peripheral fighting on the battlefield.
A new survey suggests that carbon pricing policy is unlikely to have a major effect in any way. On the one hand, while improving the Conservative Parties’ credibility in the environment, it did not seem to have been a major vote booster and respondents were lukewarm with the idea of low-carbon savings accounts.
Politics, on the other hand, also does not seem to have intimidated large numbers of voters, as some in the party feared.
Of voters who said they were open to voting conservative but ultimately chose not to do so, the poll found that eight percent were less likely to vote conservative because of carbon pricing policy. Meanwhile, 17 percent were somewhat more likely to, four percent were much more likely to, and 44 percent said it did not change their vote.
The survey was conducted by Leger, who surveyed 2,337 respondents across Canada between Sept. 21 and 23, and commissioned by Clean Prosperity, a Canadian organization that defends carbon prices.
I would say the plan was modestly beneficial for (OToole) in attracting voters, said Clean Prosperitys CEO Michael Bernstein, though he said OToole could have done better with a regular carbon pricing system than the proposal complicated savings account.
Leger Vice President Andrew Enns, who had previously conducted internal polls for the Conservative Party from 2008 to 2015, said climate policy put an end to the pandemic in this election.
In 2019, climate was a high-level issue, Enns said. Here, what we have found is more of a middle-level issue, and therefore probably not a prominent voter incentive.
Enns said this may have hurt OToole, as his climate policy was intended to help the Conservatives gain peripheral travel on the battlefield. Instead, the party lost ground in the number of their seats in Toronto and Vancouver.
He introduced the change because he would infiltrate vote-rich Ontario, a suburb of Canada, Enns said. And it did not happen. I don’t think it was because people thought his policy was worthless or didn’t believe it. I just do not think it was really an issue that voters in this election were paying so much attention to.
Numerous sources say there is still significant disagreement in the group over the OTooles move to set carbon prices on the platform.
An Alberta MP told the National Post that climate policy rarely came to the door with voters. But the MP said he came out in the context of OToole who was a leader who overthrew the positions after winning the leadership.
The leader came out a lot, I do not like your leader, I can not trust your leader, ‘said the deputy. I would try to get away from this to get their vote. But some of these are indicative of his position on carbon prices.
It’s not that people say, ‘Oh, you know, I have to have a carbon tax to vote for O’Toole,’
The election saw the Conservative vote share fall by almost 14 points in Alberta. But the biggest beneficiary was the MDP, which rose by 7.6 points, making it difficult to argue the carbon prices that were the main problem.
PPC saw a five percent crash in Alberta. But in another Leger poll published this week, the biggest issue PPC voters cited to vote for the party was opposition to vaccines and mandate masks. Twenty percent cited frustration with the campaign or the Conservative leader.
Bernstein argued that Conservatives have access to a wider group of voters when they have an environmental plan seen as credible. In the Leger poll, 57 percent of potential conservative voters who are open to conservative voting but chose to disagree with the statement: I can not vote for a federal political party unless they have a strong plan to address change climatic.
But for the specifics of the plan, opinion was mixed. The revenue proposed by OToole for the carbon price goes to personalized low carbon savings accounts that can be used for environmentally friendly purchases. The policy was drafted in such a way that the Conservatives argue that it is not a carbon tax because the money does not go to government accounts.
While 47 percent of conservative voters said they supported the austerity account plan (compared to 43 percent against), only 39 percent of potential conservative voters supported it. In contrast, 67 percent of potential conservative voters said they supported carbon prices when revenue returned in the form of a check or discount.
Bernstein said that politically, the specifics of the plan are less important than the overall message of approving a carbon price.
It’s not that people say, ‘Oh, you know, I have to have a carbon tax to vote for OToole,’ Bernstein said. When voters look around, especially when it comes to the Conservative Party, they are trying to figure out if they are serious about the issue. One of the suggestions they will use as a shortcut to see if this party is serious is their position on the carbon price.
Email: [email protected] | Tweet: btaplatt
