“Crocodile-faced Hernia” is one of two new dinosaur discoveries in the Isle of Wight





His fossil discoveries on the island off the south coast of England have made him known as the dinosaur capital of the United Kingdom.

Now, researchers have discovered two previously unknown species of predatory dinosaurs called spinosaurids, armed with crocodile-like skulls that helped them hunt prey in water as well as on land.

Fossil collectors found pieces belonging to two skulls, and a team from the Dinosaur Islands Museum on the island discovered tail bones on the beach, dating from the Early Cretaceous period 125 million years ago. The fossils will soon be on display at the Dinosaur Isle Museum.

“This is the rarest and most exciting discovery I have found in over 30 years of fossil collection,” fossil collector Brian Foster said in a separate statement in a University of Southampton announcement.

“We realized after the two scratches were discovered that this was going to be something rare and unusual,” fossil collector Jeremy Lockwood said in a separate statement in a University of Southampton announcement. “Then it became more and more amazing as some collectors found and donated other parts of this large jigsaw puzzle to the museum.” A study describing the two species was published Wednesday in the journal Scientific reports with Previously, the only known spinosaurid fossil from the UK belonged to the large-clad predator Baryonyx, discovered in Surrey in 1983. The largest of the spinosaurids was Spinosaurus, discovered in North Africa in 1915 and featured in the Jurassic Park III “. “We found that the skulls differed not only from Baryonyx but also from each other, suggesting that the UK housed a greater variety of spinosaurids than previously thought,” said Chris Barker, lead author of the study and doctoral student at the University of Southampton, in a statement Me The discovery of two new spinosaurids in the Isle of Wight gives a more diverse picture of predators roaming the UK during Early Cretaceous. “We know for decades that Baryonyx-like dinosaurs awaited discovery on the Isle of Wight, but finding the bones of two such animals one after the other was a big surprise,” said Darren Naish, co-author of the study and expert on the British theropod dinosaurs, in a statement. The first of the two spinosaurs was called Ceratosuchops inferodios, meaning “horned heron with a horned crocodile face”. In life, the dinosaur had horns and bumps all over the eyebrow region. The spinosaurid is also likely to have hunted in a manner similar to herons, which can catch prey in water as well as on land. The second spinosaurid is the Riparovenator milnerae, or “Milner river bank hunter.” The name is a nod to British paleontologist Angela Milner, who died in August. Milner studied the dinosaur Baryonyx and named it as well. Both predators were likely to have reached 9.5 meters long and had skulls measuring 3.2 feet (1 meter). Spinosaurid fossils have been discovered all over the world, but they may have evolved in Europe before migrating to other areas. “It may sound strange to have two similar, closely related carnivores in one ecosystem, but this is actually very common for both dinosaurs and numerous living ecosystems,” said David Hone, co-author of the study and senior lecturer and director of biological science programs at Queen Mary University London, in a statement. About 125 million years ago, the Isle of Wight had a warmer climate more similar to the Mediterranean. Evidence of forest fires can be traced from the remains of burnt wood, which are visible on the island rocks today. It was the perfect environment for spinosaurids and other dinosaurs, as well as fish, sharks and crocodiles. “They seem to be like a heron in their habits, so they would run in shallow water and get fish and other swimming things like little turtles and little crocodiles and do the same thing. on the ground going after baby dinosaurs and mammals, “Hone said. “They would have been able to hit hard and fast, just like herons do, so it would be a quick hit on something relatively small.”

