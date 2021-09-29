Gasoline crisis in the UK: Soldiers on the road within days





The British military has deployed 150 tank drivers on standby to help deliver fuel to service stations, a government source told CNN Business, following a wave of panic buying by British drivers.

“I think in the next two days people will see some soldiers leading the tanker fleet,” UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told reporters on Wednesday. “The last few days have been difficult,” he admitted. “We have seen large queues, but I think the situation is stabilizing.”

PB PB The fuel crisis started last week afterwas forced to temporarily close some of its stations for the second time in as many months due to the lack of tankers drivers aggravated by the pandemic and Brexit With the British rushed to buy gasoline, emptying thousands of service stations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public on Tuesday to refill their tanks “normally, when you really need it.” The situation at the service stations is starting to stabilize, he told broadcasters, adding that he sympathized with people who had been affected by the shortages.

The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel suppliers, said on Tuesday that about 37% of The 5,450 service stations it monitors were without fuel, up from about 66% earlier this week. Shell RdSan However, drivers are recharging with a quick clip. Athe central London station that received 10,300 liters of diesel on Tuesday depleted that supply in less than 14 hours. The same station passed 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline in approximately 24 hours, or twice the normal rate, according to station employees. There is ample fuel in the UK, but the lack of tanker drivers is making it difficult to get petrol to the right places. While millions of people are worried, shortages are also making it more difficult for essential workers like nurses and taxi drivers to do their jobs. Emergency response The UK government has announced a series of emergency measures in recent days, including the issuance of temporary work visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and the suspension of competition law to allow suppliers to send fuel to rival operators. There has been a shortage of truck drivers in the UK for years, but it has recently been exacerbated by the pandemic, which delayed the issuance of new licenses, and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving truck workers and other occupations in Britain. According to the Road Transport Association, the country is short of about 100,000 truck drivers. Last month, the British government said that “most solutions” to the crisis would be driven by employers offering better pay and conditions, and that it did not want to rely on workers outside Britain. Johnson signaled Tuesday that additional visas for foreign workers are unlikely despite the turnaround over the weekend to temporarily ease immigration laws to allow more drivers and 5,500 bird workers to help process Christmas turkeys. “What we want to see is an emphasis on high pay, high capability and a high productivity approach to our economy. What I do not think people in this country want to do is fix all our problems with uncontrolled immigration, “he said. Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government’s decision to offer 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers was insufficient, comparing it to “throwing a finger of water into a fire”. “With no further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery, stagnant growth, and another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country,” she said. in a statement. It is not clear whether foreign truck drivers want jobs in the UK. Temporary visas are only good on Christmas Eve, and many drivers complain about low pay and uncomfortable working conditions in the country, including the lack of clean vacation bans. Exxon Mobil XOM Oil companies including BP, Royal Dutch Shell andsaid in a statement released by the government on Monday that “there is a lot of fuel in refineries and terminals in the UK”. “Since many cars now carry more fuel than usual, we expect demand to return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures in the fuel fields. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as usual.” , said the companies Me – Jo Shelley, Lauren Kent, Nada Bashir, Chris Liakos, Amy Woodyatt and Anna Cooban contributed to the report.

