Jersey fears blockade of French fishermen amid new Britain-France quarrel | sweater

The Jersey government has warned of a new danger of angry fishermen blocking its main port after the British crown addiction rejected a third of French vessels seeking to fish in its waters, further fueling tensions between London and Paris.

The Channel Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ian Gorst, said his government had taken a pragmatic approach to granting 64 full licenses and 31 temporary licenses to French ships, on top of the 47 licensed ships already in early this year.

But he confirmed that another 75 French vessels for which applications had been received were rejected as they did not meet the criteria and either did not fish in Jersey waters during the relevant period or were unable to prove their activity, the government said. With These 75 vessels are receiving a 30-day notice of completion of transit arrangements, after which they will no longer be able to enter Jersey waters.

Gorst said he was open to any of those vessels offering new evidence in support of a permit, while acknowledging that there was a risk of retaliation from affected fishing communities, particularly in Britain.

He said: “I think we accept that feelings are growing in the fish community in the north of France and I hope there is no blockade, but we are not so naive as to not realize that we really need to work together. to alleviate concerns and make progress because this remains an opportunity.

Gorst said that while some of the applicants may have previously had permits to fish in Jersey waters, the EU-UK trade agreement provided rights only to those who could prove they had actually operated in those waters for at least 11 days over the previous three. years.

Log Chesnais-Girard, president of Britain’s regional council, wrote on Twitter: I urge the European Union to take all possible retaliatory measures to allow such a decision to be reconsidered. Together, the fishermen, the authorities and the European Union, we must come together to turn the UK into reason.

French Maritime Affairs Minister Annick Girardin had already accused the British government on Wednesday morning of taking its fishermen hostage as a political hostage, as a separate decision was also taken on Tuesday by the British government to refuse entry to most of the their ships up to its coastal waters.

The UK announced that it had approved only 12 of the 47 applications for new licenses for small vessels to fish in the coastal area of ​​six to 12 miles.

It is a new refusal of the British to implement the terms of the Brexit agreement despite all the work done together, Girardin tha. I have only one supervisory word; to obtain final licenses for our fishermen as the agreement stipulates that French fishing should not be taken hostage by the British for political purposes.

The French government said 87 smaller fishing vessels had applied for permits, not 47 as London had said. Paris has privately called on the European Commission to use the tools within the trade and cooperation agreement agreed with the UK on Christmas Eve to force the UK to be more cooperative.

A European Commission spokesman said he would demand full transparency from the British authorities over his decision. We will continue to engage further in the interest of our fishermen and women in order to secure further licenses, he said.

EU sources provided a skeptical analysis of developments. One suggested the decisions were made before the Conservative party conference. This is a game for them, suggested a source in Brussels.

Gorst said Jersey had sought to coordinate with the UK decision, but denied that the time was tied to the Conservative conference, where a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights would probably be good with party members.

In May, Boris Johnson ordered the deployment of two Royal Navy patrol boats in Jersey to protect islanders from a frightening blockade of French fishing vessels, who complained they were being unfairly cut off from the island’s fishing waters . The French government has accused the island authorities of introducing conditions that unfairly hit French fishermen. Jersey extended the transition period to open talks with French authorities and their fishing community ahead of Wednesday’s decision.

Gorst said Jersey has maintained a pragmatic, reasonable and evidence-based approach at all times, extending the transition period to a number of cases so far, despite not being required by the trade and cooperation agreement to do so.

We were now able to ensure that those boats that fished these waters were able to continue to do so, and therefore it is time, next month, for our transitional arrangements to be completed.

We thank the United Kingdom, the EU and the authorities in France for their efforts to provide us with additional data, and I am inclined to pay tribute to the tireless work of our officers in tracking, gathering and analyzing information.