International
Saskatchewan Health Authority no longer tests asymptomatic people for COVID-19
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is no longer testing people who are asymptomatic for COVID-19.
Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms of the disease can still be tested, but will have to pay for it themselves.
The JSC will still test anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, has been caught in a recent outbreak, has had a positive antigen test result or is requesting a transfer or admission to a long-term care home, primary care, social services or ICU.
Read more:
JSC expands options to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccine
The provincial government unveiled the new rules Tuesday morning in a statement, ahead of new guidelines that take effect October 1st. Starting Friday, most businesses in the province will require vaccination proof or a final negative entry test result.
The statement gave some clarity on the measures, which Prime Minister Scott Moe first announced on September 16, but did not answer other questions.
Tuesday’s release stated that unvaccinated customers will need to show a test result from the past 72 hours. And self-administered home-taking tests will not be accepted.
The statement directs people to privately owned test providers.
There are only three such companies in the province and two of them are partner providers providing services in 23 countries.
One is Nobel HSSE Ltd, which has locations in Saskatoon, Regina, Oxbow and a mobile clinic.
Shirley Galloway, the owner, said she has had an amazing amount of phone calls since Moe first mentioned the changes.
We are almost completely reserved everywhere for PCR and antigen (tests), she told Global News.
She said there was no warning of the announcement and is now anticipating even more demand.
University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine called the move a last-ditch effort to maintain JSC testing capacity, given the province’s high COVID rates.
Read more:
Saskatchewan will allow employers to require proof of vaccination from employees
He said it is important to maintain that capacity, but he said it is also important to continue testing asymptomatic people.
There are many asymptomatic people out there who carry the infectious virus and they do not know that without a test, he said, adding that the province is effectively not paying attention to asymptomatic transmission chains.
And given the high COVID-19 rates, he said the JSC should probably conduct random testing.
(Asymptomatic people) do not know that they are contagious and can be vectors, carriers of this virus and there in the community.
He said that, ultimately, the provincial government could have avoided this situation, telling Global News that the province should have done everything possible to limit the spread and keep it small.
Muharajine said he believed the move was likely to encourage more people to get vaccinated because it would cost them money.
Galloway said Nobel charges $ 90 for a rapid antigen test, $ 250 for a much more sensitive PCR test, and $ 350 for same-day PCR tests.
Read more:
Questions about Sask vaccine test policy: will employees need to be vaccinated on October 1?
Other official providers have similar prices.
Galloway recommended that people book their tests as soon as possible.
She also recommended that people be vaccinated in order to avoid expensive testing and help others.
“It will protect the public, it will protect our communities, it will protect the vulnerable, the children who are not able to be vaccinated,” she said.
Global News approached the Ministry of Health and asked if JSC staff would talk to everyone in line at the test sites to see if they were asymptomatic. Global News also asked if those customers would be asked to leave the line if they were.
Global also asked if the government would help private test providers accommodate what is likely to be a huge increase in test demand if the government is still trying to provide quick tests to distribute for home use. , as previously announced by Moe.
A statement said the JSC is working to gather the information and that the government will announce more information in the coming days.
He said workers in publicly accessed countries would be required to be vaccinated.
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8228843/sha-no-longer-testing-asymptomatic-people-covid-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]