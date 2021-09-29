Saskatchewan Health Authority no longer tests asymptomatic people for COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is no longer testing people who are asymptomatic for COVID-19.

Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms of the disease can still be tested, but will have to pay for it themselves.

The JSC will still test anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, has been caught in a recent outbreak, has had a positive antigen test result or is requesting a transfer or admission to a long-term care home, primary care, social services or ICU.

The provincial government unveiled the new rules Tuesday morning in a statement, ahead of new guidelines that take effect October 1st. Starting Friday, most businesses in the province will require vaccination proof or a final negative entry test result.

The statement gave some clarity on the measures, which Prime Minister Scott Moe first announced on September 16, but did not answer other questions.

Tuesday’s release stated that unvaccinated customers will need to show a test result from the past 72 hours. And self-administered home-taking tests will not be accepted.

The statement directs people to privately owned test providers.

There are only three such companies in the province and two of them are partner providers providing services in 23 countries.

One is Nobel HSSE Ltd, which has locations in Saskatoon, Regina, Oxbow and a mobile clinic.

Shirley Galloway, the owner, said she has had an amazing amount of phone calls since Moe first mentioned the changes.

We are almost completely reserved everywhere for PCR and antigen (tests), she told Global News.

She said there was no warning of the announcement and is now anticipating even more demand.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine called the move a last-ditch effort to maintain JSC testing capacity, given the province’s high COVID rates.

He said it is important to maintain that capacity, but he said it is also important to continue testing asymptomatic people.

There are many asymptomatic people out there who carry the infectious virus and they do not know that without a test, he said, adding that the province is effectively not paying attention to asymptomatic transmission chains.

And given the high COVID-19 rates, he said the JSC should probably conduct random testing.

(Asymptomatic people) do not know that they are contagious and can be vectors, carriers of this virus and there in the community.

He said that, ultimately, the provincial government could have avoided this situation, telling Global News that the province should have done everything possible to limit the spread and keep it small.

Muharajine said he believed the move was likely to encourage more people to get vaccinated because it would cost them money.

Galloway said Nobel charges $ 90 for a rapid antigen test, $ 250 for a much more sensitive PCR test, and $ 350 for same-day PCR tests.

Other official providers have similar prices.

Galloway recommended that people book their tests as soon as possible.

She also recommended that people be vaccinated in order to avoid expensive testing and help others.

“It will protect the public, it will protect our communities, it will protect the vulnerable, the children who are not able to be vaccinated,” she said.

Global News approached the Ministry of Health and asked if JSC staff would talk to everyone in line at the test sites to see if they were asymptomatic. Global News also asked if those customers would be asked to leave the line if they were.

Global also asked if the government would help private test providers accommodate what is likely to be a huge increase in test demand if the government is still trying to provide quick tests to distribute for home use. , as previously announced by Moe.

A statement said the JSC is working to gather the information and that the government will announce more information in the coming days.

He said workers in publicly accessed countries would be required to be vaccinated.

