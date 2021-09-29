The case of Sarah Everard: The killer falsely arrested her





LONDONR A police officer found guilty of killing Sarah Everard in London earlier this year used the false claim that she was breaking Covid-19 rules to kidnap her before raping and killing her, a prosecutor in the courtroom said in London on Wednesday. Her abduction and murder in March sparked a national movement seeking better protection for women, but shocking details of how officer Wayne Couzens used his official police credentials, equipment and training to commit the crime were publicly detailed for the first time. seen during his sentencing hearing. The prosecution called Mr. Couzens’ actions an attack of deception, kidnapping, rape, strangulation, fire. When Ms. Everard was abducted on March 3, Britain was in the midst of a national blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic. Movement of people was restricted and regulations were often enforced by local police.

Tom Little, a prosecutor, described in court how Mr. Couzens confronted Ms. Everard in South London as she was walking home from a friends house and making a false arrest for violating blocking instructions, to introduce Mrs. Everard in his car. Mr Couzens, who was a diplomatic defense officer at the Metropolitan Police, used his order card as a kind of police ID card before handcuffing him and then leaving, according to the prosecutor. Her remains were discovered seven days later in the wooded area near Ashford in Kent, approximately 60 miles from London. Sara Everard. Crime launched a national movement as women shared their stories of street bullying. Credits … – / Agence France-Presse, through the Metropolitan Police / Afp Via Getty Images Mr Couzens had worked on Covid patrols a few months ago, the prosecutor told the court, giving him an understanding of the protocols regarding possible blocking violations.

A witness passing by a car saw what was happening and noted that it looked abnormal, but thought it was just a police officer stopping a woman who had done something wrong, the prosecutor told the court. Surveillance camera footage showed Ms. Everard complying with Mr. Couzens’ request to get in the car, as he most likely believed he was being arrested. Rights groups reacted angrily to the new information. The Women for Equality Party said the abduction in this way was a disgusting abuse of power and called for an independent investigation into sexism in the Metropolitan Police force and for violence against women and girls to be treated as a national threat. Women cannot be expected to trust the police when we have to live in fear of this, the party said in a statement. Misogyny is embedded in our institutions. Many have been critical of the police’s failure to investigate allegations of other sexual offenses by Mr. Couzens before the murder of Mrs. Everard, including reports that he was exposed to the public days before the attack. On Wednesday, the London Metropolitan Police posted a statement before the sentencing hearing acknowledging that Mr Couzens’s actions raise many concerns. We are sick, angry and devastated by the crimes of this man who betray everything we represent, police said in a statement.

Ms. Everard was reported missing by her boyfriend the day after she was abducted, when she failed to return home, and soon a poster of the missing person spread on social media.

The urgency for her disappearance quickly turned to grief and then anger after her body was found. Crime launched a national movement as women shared their stories of street bullying and confessions of sexual violence, calling for action to address the issue of women’s safety. She sparked street protests amid the blockade, with demonstrators calling for systematic changes in the way police handle crimes against women. The fact that Mr. Couzens was a police officer only to intensify public anger over Ms. Everards’s death. He could face life in prison for his crimes. In July, following the assassination of Mrs Everards and other cases of fatal violence against women, the British government announced a new strategy to address this type of violenceThe Measures included tougher proposed penalties for violators and increased policing of public spaces. After Mrs. Everards’s death and subsequent protests against the police, Priti Patel, the secretary of the interior, ordered a report by an independent oversight group to review police response to violence against women and girls.

The report, published this month, called for a radical change of approach across the system involving the police, the criminal justice system, local authorities, health and education.

