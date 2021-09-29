International
Keir Starmer promises serious plan for government in conference speech | Working conference
Keir Starmer has used a 90-minute conference speech to urge former Labor voters to return to the party, promising he will never run in the election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for the government.
In his first personal speech at a Labor conference since becoming leader, Starmer tried to present himself as a serious contrast, focused on Boris Johnson’s insignificant approach, telling his story, his two family rocks and his work and career as a lawyer and director of public prosecutors.
An early part of the speech criticized Johnson for having no plans to address the fuel crisis and wider pressures on the cost of living. If you go outside and walk along the coast, it will not be long before you arrive at a gas station that has no fuel. Level up? You can’t even fill up, he said in the packed hall in Brighton.
Starmer also launched a particularly personal attack on the prime minister, saying: I do not think Boris Johnson is a bad man. I think he is an insignificant man. I think he is a showman who has nothing to show.
The long speech had some specific policy promises, but some surprises including a description of the 28 billion year work climate plan as a new green deal formulating more with the party left. This included what Starmer called a national mission to better insulate and heat 19 million homes in a decade.
There were also some references to what Starmer called Johnson as Brexit, arguing that more needed to be done to make the deal work after Britain left the EU.
Hecklers, apparently activists from the party left, interrupted the speech several times. You can sing all day, Starmer replied. Calling slogans, or life-changing, conference? he demanded loud applause in the hall.
He gave an objection to the leadership of the parties under Jeremy Corbyn and a defense of the changes in the internal Rules of Labor postponed to the conference.
It was, Starmer noted, the first full conference since the catastrophic election defeat in 2019. He said some voters willingly chose the Conservatives because they did not believe our promises were credible, while others saw the party as unpatriotic. or irresponsible.
To these people I say these simple but powerful words: we will never go under my leadership in elections with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for governance.
The address covered a wide range of issues including criminal justice, education, health, social care and climate urgency.
Starmer said Labor would do more for victims of crime, with the justice system close to collapse under the Conservatives, and he promised that a Labor government would crack down on violence against women and antisocial behavior.
In a section on health care as well as the promise of a greater focus on prevention Starmer called mental health one of the urgent needs of our time, saying Labor would guarantee mental health support in less than a month.
On education, he said Labor would launch the most ambitious school improvement plan in a generation and he stressed the importance of job readiness and a wider range of studies. He said it was foolish to allow theater, drama and music to collapse in public schools. The work will provide two weeks of mandatory work experience for students and guarantee the opportunity to see a career counselor, he said.
In his attack on the government, Starmer referred to the planned increase in national insurance and universal credit cuts, saying: We have a fuel crisis, a wage crisis, a commodity crisis and a cost of living crisis all in it same time.
In terms of spending, Starmer said there would be no promises we could not keep or commitments we could not pay for, adding that in terms of maintaining a strong economy, Labor would be back in business .
He concluded by defining four main principles, saying that these had informed his life and would be central to a Labor government: work, care, equality and security.
He concluded: I consider these values to be British values. I regard them as the values that lead you straight to the heart of the British public. This party should always be there. These are the tools of my craft. And I will go to work with them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/29/keir-starmer-promises-serious-plan-for-government-in-labour-conference-speech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]