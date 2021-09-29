Keir Starmer promises serious plan for government in conference speech | Working conference

Keir Starmer has used a 90-minute conference speech to urge former Labor voters to return to the party, promising he will never run in the election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for the government.

In his first personal speech at a Labor conference since becoming leader, Starmer tried to present himself as a serious contrast, focused on Boris Johnson’s insignificant approach, telling his story, his two family rocks and his work and career as a lawyer and director of public prosecutors.

An early part of the speech criticized Johnson for having no plans to address the fuel crisis and wider pressures on the cost of living. If you go outside and walk along the coast, it will not be long before you arrive at a gas station that has no fuel. Level up? You can’t even fill up, he said in the packed hall in Brighton.

Starmer also launched a particularly personal attack on the prime minister, saying: I do not think Boris Johnson is a bad man. I think he is an insignificant man. I think he is a showman who has nothing to show.

The long speech had some specific policy promises, but some surprises including a description of the 28 billion year work climate plan as a new green deal formulating more with the party left. This included what Starmer called a national mission to better insulate and heat 19 million homes in a decade.

There were also some references to what Starmer called Johnson as Brexit, arguing that more needed to be done to make the deal work after Britain left the EU.

Hecklers, apparently activists from the party left, interrupted the speech several times. You can sing all day, Starmer replied. Calling slogans, or life-changing, conference? he demanded loud applause in the hall.

He gave an objection to the leadership of the parties under Jeremy Corbyn and a defense of the changes in the internal Rules of Labor postponed to the conference.

It was, Starmer noted, the first full conference since the catastrophic election defeat in 2019. He said some voters willingly chose the Conservatives because they did not believe our promises were credible, while others saw the party as unpatriotic. or irresponsible.

To these people I say these simple but powerful words: we will never go under my leadership in elections with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for governance.

The address covered a wide range of issues including criminal justice, education, health, social care and climate urgency.

Starmer said Labor would do more for victims of crime, with the justice system close to collapse under the Conservatives, and he promised that a Labor government would crack down on violence against women and antisocial behavior.

In a section on health care as well as the promise of a greater focus on prevention Starmer called mental health one of the urgent needs of our time, saying Labor would guarantee mental health support in less than a month.

On education, he said Labor would launch the most ambitious school improvement plan in a generation and he stressed the importance of job readiness and a wider range of studies. He said it was foolish to allow theater, drama and music to collapse in public schools. The work will provide two weeks of mandatory work experience for students and guarantee the opportunity to see a career counselor, he said.

In his attack on the government, Starmer referred to the planned increase in national insurance and universal credit cuts, saying: We have a fuel crisis, a wage crisis, a commodity crisis and a cost of living crisis all in it same time.

In terms of spending, Starmer said there would be no promises we could not keep or commitments we could not pay for, adding that in terms of maintaining a strong economy, Labor would be back in business .

He concluded by defining four main principles, saying that these had informed his life and would be central to a Labor government: work, care, equality and security.

He concluded: I consider these values ​​to be British values. I regard them as the values ​​that lead you straight to the heart of the British public. This party should always be there. These are the tools of my craft. And I will go to work with them.