Abortion rights protesters march in several Latin American countries





Some Latin American countries still ban abortion, including El Salvador, which has sentenced some women to up to 40 years in prison. In a number of high-profile cases, women have been convicted and imprisoned after suffering abortions and stillbirths with

The rallies, held on International Safe Abortion Day, aimed to put pressure on lawmakers to ease punitive abortion laws, with demonstrators taking to the streets in countries including El Salvador, Chile and Mexico.

In El Salvador – where abortions are illegal even when pregnancy poses a risk to the mother, and in cases of rape and incest – protesters held signs calling for safe and free abortions as they marched on Congress.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has ruled out any reform of abortion laws as part of controversial constitutional changes planned by his government.

But Morena Herrera, a prominent Salvadorian feminist, said such an action did not require constitutional reform, according to Reuters. “We are seeking minimal measures to add to the Criminal Code to guarantee the life and integrity of women,” she said. Reform is happening Changes to some abortion laws are taking place in the predominantly Roman Catholic region. Last year, Argentina voted for the legalization of abortion up to 14 weeks of gestation, having previously imposed prison sentences of up to 15 years, except in cases of rape or risk to the mother’s health. On Tuesday, Chilean lawmakers were one step closer to easing the country’s austerity measures after the House of Commons approved a plan to debate a bill to expand access to abortion, according to an official press release. The bill proposes decriminalizing abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy – a major step for one of the region’s most conservative countries. Chile’s strict abortion laws prohibit abortion if the pregnancy does not result from rape, if the fetus has a fatal disability, or if a woman’s life is in danger. The bill must now be debated by the Legislative Committee on Women and Gender Equality before receiving final approval from the Chamber of Deputies and passing it to the country’s Senate to be voted on. Chilean legislative moves follow a historic decision earlier this month by Mexico’s Supreme Court, which ruled that punishing abortions was unconstitutional. This decision paves the way for the legalization of abortion throughout Mexico. On Tuesday, an abortion rally in Mexico City saw clashes between protesters and police officers, injuring 37 people, according to the city government. The rally, which demanded reproductive rights and was organized by feminist groups, started in the afternoon from two different points and marched towards the main square of the capital. The protest was guarded by city police women. Mexican authorities placed protective fences around key buildings and monuments before the march. The clashes occurred when some protesters vandalized several structures. Among the injured were nine civilians, a civil servant and 27 female members of the police force.

