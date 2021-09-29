The Tunisian president appoints the prime minister amid protests for power





TUNISIA President Tunisia appointed a new prime minister on Wednesday amid growing criticism of a series of steps he has taken over the past two months to concentrate power in his hands. The president, Kais Saied, named Najla Bouden Romdhan, a director general at the Ministry of Higher Education, which runs a World Bank-funded program created to support the modernization of the country’s higher education system. She is the first woman to hold this post. The appointment came more than two months after he suspended Parliament, fired the prime minister and took the reins of power himself in what opponents called a coup. Mr Saied vowed in July to bring back a prime minister and the appointment technically fulfills that promise while doing little to control his rapid accumulation of power. The new prime minister, a former professor of geology at the National School of Engineering, appears to have little political experience, making it difficult for her to pose a major threat to the president. Mr Saied is calm at the helm of Tunisia, having given himself the power to rule by decree, unilaterally write legislation, propose changes to the political system and suspend parts of the Constitution. With Parliament frozen and judicial, military and security services under his control, he has arrested several political opponents and imposed travel bans and asset freezes for businessmen and judges.

All this happened with the blessing of the majority of the population of Tunisia, who welcomed Mr. Saieds taking power from July 25 as their only chance to break the country’s political loggia and escape its economic and health crises. But as months go by without Mr. Saied offering a clear plan for political or economic reform, more Tunisians are worried about the threat to their new democracy, the only one that emerged from the Arab Spring protests that swept the region a decade ago. .

On Sunday, at least 2,000 people protested against the actions, demanding that he put an end to what they call a coup. He faces growing criticism from political parties and the media, including some who have backed him. Mr Saied had said on July 25 that his actions were a temporary response to Tunisia’s urgency and that he would appoint a new head of government within 30 days, but later extended his emergency measures. Despite growing domestic and international pressure, he has maintained the suspension of Parliament in the country and rejected calls for dialogue.

By appointing Tunisia the first female prime minister, the president can hope to challenge perceptions among Tunisian feminists that he does not support full gender equality because of his opposition to equal inheritance for women and men. But now that Mr. Saied has concentrated power in his hands, she is likely to enjoy less power than previous prime ministers, and is unlikely to do more than run the day-to-day business of the government. The constitution gives the prime minister the choice of a cabinet, but Mr Saied last week gave himself that responsibility, saying the constitutional provision simply would not apply. Massinissa Benlakehal contributed reporting.

