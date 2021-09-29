AUKUS, tripartite security partnership: jointly published by UK, US and Australia





Malaysia lies in the heart of Southeast Asia, the heart of ASEAN and the heart of the Indo-Pacific. Malaysia is a key partner for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as we work to achieve a shared vision for the region that is open, sustainable and inclusive, in line with the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Perspective . Our three countries recently announced an expanded tripartite AUKUS security partnership that will increase our capacity to develop and share a range of new security and defense capabilities. This agreement does not change our ambitions for a peaceful and prosperous region, nor our support for the comprehensive ASEAN-centered regional architecture. It will strengthen our ability to work with regional partners like Malaysia to create a secure and sustainable region and to support the rule-based system on which our collective prosperity is built. Responsibility It is the sovereign responsibility of every government to pursue the defense capabilities it needs for its country. As a three-ocean nation dependent on international maritime trade, Australia requires advanced naval capabilities. For the first partnership initiative, we begin a tripartite effort to find an optimal way to support Australia in purchasing nuclear-powered submarines, drawing on the expertise of the United States and the United Kingdom, both of which have operated submarines. such safely for more than 60 years. Nuclear power submarines will give Australia the capability it needs to defend itself and contribute to a sustainable strategic balance in our region. While these submarines will be nuclear-powered, they will not carry nuclear weapons. Australia has been clear that it does not seek and will not seek such weapons. Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States remain steadfast in our support for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Our commitment to non-proliferation is unchanged and we remain committed to supporting our global leadership in this area. This partnership will also enable Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to deepen cooperation on a range of developing security and defense capabilities, with an initial focus on cybernetics, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and additional underwater capabilities. Cooperation in these areas will strengthen the ability of each of our three countries to contribute to regional security. Working together to strengthen our capabilities, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States are committed to supporting a region centered on ASEAN that aligns with the ASEAN Outlook in Indo- The Pacific. All AUKUS members are ASEAN Dialogue Partners, and all are committed to complementing and strengthening the existing ASEAN-led inclusive architecture. AUKUS will also complement our networks of regional bilateral and mini-bilateral partnerships in promoting regional peace, security and prosperity. We want to live in a region where all countries are empowered to engage and thrive in a sustainable, rule-based environment, including the rules enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. We want to make sure that all nations in the region have the strategic space to make decisions in their sovereign interests. Our collaboration under AUKUS is guided by our commitment to these ideals, and ultimately to ensure that we are all able to grow and thrive in an open, inclusive and prosperous region.

