



The announcement was made by NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, who is from the same Liberal Party as Morrison. Liberals are the center-right conservatives of the country. She said the plan will not only boost the economy, but also create thousands of jobs and lower energy prices in homes across the country.

“Our Zero Net plan is expected to attract more than $ 37 billion in private sector investment in NSW, support more than 9,000 jobs, save households about $ 130 on their electricity bills, and help NSW become Australia ‘s first trillion – dollar state by 2030, “Berejiklian said in a statement.

“It’s a matter of setting policies to give industry and investors security, not just to protect our planet, but to test our future prosperity and our way of life.”

Growing pressure within Morrison’s party comes as his government faces scrutiny by Australia’s traditional international allies over what is one of the poorest emissions promises in the developed world. Australia has promised a 26-28% reduction by 2030 from 2005 levels, about half what the US promises and well below those of other close allies, the UK and the European Union. Those allies have pledged to have zero zones by 2050 at the latest, and the Australian government has refused to do so. Governments of every state and territory in Australia have also committed to having zero zeros by 2050, essentially putting the country on the right track to achieving the goal. NSW Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean said the state could turbulent its economy by halving its emissions by 2030. “We can be a renewable energy superpower, and as global demand for low-carbon products and investments grows, the wealth of the state is increasingly tied to the wealth of our planet,” Kean said. The Morrison government has said it will issue a new climate plan ahead of COP26, but its focus has been on “non-tax technology” and has not signaled any intention to improve emissions. Independent lawmaker Zali Steggal welcomed the NSW government’s announcement in a tweet, saying the country now needs a federal plan, “After years of denial and delay, the Morrison Government is trying to come up with a Net Zero plan,” she said. CNN has contacted the Office of the Prime Minister for comment. It was confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that the Prime Minister was considering bypassing the COP26 international climate talks in Glasgow, for which more than 100 world leaders have already confirmed personal participation. Ministers are meeting in Milan this week for a meeting ahead of COP26, in which different countries will seek to align their goals on issues such as when to phase out coal and how to keep the focus on curbing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which is required to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. Australia is the world’s second largest exporter of coal and has said it will continue to mine and sell fossil fuels overseas beyond 2030. COP26 President Alok Sharma is seeking an agreement for developed countries to ban the use of coal by at the end of this decade in Glasgow. Climate Action Tracker, a group that monitors climate policy, said that if the whole world followed Australia’s policies, temperatures would rise between 2 and 3 degrees. A recent Climate report on the scientific condition of the United Nations found that Australia is already experiencing more extreme heat and sea level rise higher than the global average due to climate change. Heat, sea level rise and drought are projected to rise in Australia as the Earth warms, and annual fires are already often devastating to communities, the environment and public health.

