Wayne Couzens, Sarah Everard’s killer, abducted using police ID and handcuffs





Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared on the evening of March 3 after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London. Her remains were found days later in the woods near Ashford, Kent – more than 50 kilometers from the place where it was last seen.

Couzens was later arrested at his home in Kent, near where Everard’s body was found. Prosecutors said in July that Everard and Couzens “were complete strangers to each other” before he abducted him from the street.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tom Little told Old Bailey that Couzens seduced Everard in a rental car by “handcuffing her as well as showing him his order card”.

Little also detailed what eyewitnesses to the abduction saw, saying they noted Couzens handcuffed Everard, who looked obedient and had her head down. They thought he was an undercover detective arresting a woman.

Everard was alive for hours after her abduction and was transferred to Couzens’ car later that evening, the prosecutor said. “To do that and without her running away or without trying to escape or making noise, it can be concluded that he, at least, must have threatened her,” Little told the court. Prosecutors believe Everard died around 2.30am on March 4, hours after he was abducted by Couzens. They believe this happened before 2.34.am, which was when Couzens went to a gas station and “bought two bottles of water, an apple juice, a Lucozade Orange and a bag,” Little said. “There is no CCTV from the gas station at the time due to a system update that had occurred. However, the defendant would not have known this and leaving him alive (even in the trunk of the seat) would have been foolish.” , Tha Little. Couzens burned Everard’s body in the woods in Kent, the court heard. “He had to burn Sarah Everard’s body after he killed her. He then moved her body into green bags he had bought specifically for that task,” Little said. Couzens then took his wife and two children on a trip to the same area a few days later. “It follows that the defendant … took his family on a family trip to the woods where the day before he had left Sarah Everard’s body, then returned to burn it and returned again to move and hide it.” tha Little. Little also said Couzens told his family he was working on the night of March 3 when he kidnapped and then killed Everard. Couzens, who passed the hearing with his eyes closed and his head bowed, will be sentenced on Thursday. He is expected to receive a mandatory life sentence. An epidemic of violence Everard’s disappearance sparked grief and anger on social media from women sharing their experiences of sexual assault, while also shedding light on the epidemic of violence against women and girls in the UK. A woman is killed on average by a man every three days in the UK, according to data from the Femicide Registry, an organization that tracks violence against women and girls. The group argues that the government’s new strategy to curb such violence “shamefully ignores” feminist victims. London Metropolitan Police forces have faced a barrage of criticism for their actions in the days following Everard’s disappearance. Met is also said to have failed to investigate the numerous improper exposure incidents related to Couzens, who was fired in July, days after he prayed guilty of kidnapping and raping Everard. It is said that the women were warned by police officers not to come out only after conducting door-to-door investigations into the case, prompting some to comment that this approach only fostered a culture of blaming victims. A March vigil for Everard turned violent when a group of mostly male officers tried to disperse the crowd, who were policing say they were in violation of Covid-19 rules with Meanwhile, the police regulator, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating whether police responded appropriately to a report that Couzens was improperly exposed at a fast-food restaurant in South London in February. The IOPC is even investigating alleged failures by Kent Police to investigate another Couzens-related improper exposure incident from 2015. Couzens joined the Met in September 2018 and was posted to a response team covering the Bromley area of ​​south-east London. He was then transferred to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Command in February 2020, where “his main role was in the uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, mainly a number of Embassies,” a Met statement said.

CNN’s Laura Smith-Spark, Kara Fox, Livvy Doherty and Schams Elwazer contributed to this report.

