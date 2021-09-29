International
The opposition says Sask. ‘under siege’ by COVID, wants modeling to be made public, new school isolation rules
Saskatchewan NDP Opposition Leader Ryan Meili says the provincial government must act in the face of the COVID-19 records being broken every day.
Meili says the province needs to release its pandemic modeling, secure support from the federal government, and modify current isolation orders for children in schools.
“We are under siege by COVID-19 and the person to lead is nowhere to be found,” Meili said on Tuesday.
Meili said Moe has put “politics before people”.
On Tuesday, the province reported 311 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals. It was the first time more than 300 people were hospitalized for COVID in the province.
There was also a record 65 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units. Six of the province’s health areas in the northwest, north northwest, northeast, northwest, central west and southeast no longer have ICU beds.
Moreover, 10 other Saskatchewan residents died.
“It makes me sad and it makes me extremely angry because this number of deaths that is increasing every day is over Scott Moe. He had the ability to prevent this and he chose not to do it,” Meili said.
Meili wants to hear from the health minister
Meili said the government should return to regular COVID-19 conferences and asked what Health Minister Paul Merriman has done over the past month.
Merriman last addressed the media on August 25th.
“The health minister has not been found anywhere. It has been more than a month since he last spoke to the press and at the time he said he had no plans to change,” Meili said.
As of Aug. 25, 90 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, the number of hospitalized people has risen by 203 and ICU hospitalizations by 45.
Julie Leggott, communications director for the provincial government, confirmed to the CBCT on Tuesday afternoon that Merriman will be part of a COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.
“Minister Merriman has worked diligently with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health in recent weeks coordinating support and resources for the health care system. All media requests are weighed against these other important requests in his time,” said Leggott in a statement.
The opposition demands public modeling
Meili said the public should also know what COVID provincial modeling shows.
Dr Susan Shaw, an ICU doctor and chief medical officer with JSC, confirmed during a virtual town hall meeting with doctors last week that although modeling is still being produced by the province, the Ministry of Health has decided it should no longer be shared with doctors in province Me
Shaw was asked why doctors failed to see the provincial model from a doctor during the meeting.
The CBC has requested an explanation from the provincial government but has not received a response.
“The government must stop hiding [modelling]”, Said Meili.” At this point, when we know he is sitting there and they refuse to share that information, it is not just keeping the information quiet, he is directly lying to the people of Saskatchewan about the future. “
Meili said without modeling he could not suggest what the government should do about health measures to reduce transmission.
Calls to change the order of isolation in schools
Opposition education critic Carla Beck called on the government to change its isolation order for children who are considered close contacts in schools.
On September 17, the government health order said that vaccinated school-age children, from day care to high school, are exempt from the need to be isolated if they are in close contact of a positive case with COVID-19, as long as they have no symptoms and wear a face mask.
“We are seeing classes in this province hit hard by the delta variant,” Beck said.
Beck said the province decided to “treat this school year like any other year”, creating a “patchwork” of health policies across all 27 school divisions.
Pediatricians Dr. Ayisha Kurjisaid said last week that exemption from isolation could increase the risk of possible transmission of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, 103 of the 449 new cases in Saskatchewan (23 percent) were children under the age of 12 who were not eligible for vaccination.
Young children to be vaccinated account for an average of 22 percent of new cases since the provincial government began detecting the age division earlier this month.
