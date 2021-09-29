Volcanic lava hits La Palma Sea, which could cause toxic gasExBulletin







Saul Santos / AP La Palma officials in the Canary Islands instructed residents to close their doors and windows to block the toxic gas created when volcanic lava pours into the sea. Residents on the west side of the Spanish island were told to use wet tape and towels to avoid potentially dangerous gases. Experts reported that when molten lava flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the two can combine to produce clouds of hazardous gases. They called on residents in the area to take shelter if they are nearby. The volcanic eruption began in the island’s Cumbre Vieja national park on September 19, sending molten rock across the island and quickly forcing over 6,000 people to evacuate. The lava flow has been destroyed about 470 hectares on the island, but so far no injuries have been reported. The EU Copernicus program used satellite imagery to observe the devastation. Spanish President Pedro Snchez traveled to the island on September 19 to watch the blast firsthand. He praised emergency workers and residents for their swift response and stressed Spain’s commitment to the island’s recovery. “All of Spain is with La Palma today,” he said. Snchez returned later that week to announces the activation of a plan to begin reconstruction coordination. Spain also classified the island as an emergency area, a designation that will provide the island with immediate assistance with housing, needs, maintenance and other aspects of the damaged island infrastructure. “The power of science has allowed us to save lives in La Palma and the power of the State will allow us to rebuild the daily lives of the inhabitants of this wonderful island,” Snchez said. La Palma is one of the most volcanic islands of the Canary Islands. The last major eruption of volcanic saws occurred in 1971. For information in Spanish on the explosion, click here. This story was originally published on the morning publishing blog.

