In Western Europe, Covid-19 caused the largest drop in life expectancy since World War II | Smart news





According to a new study, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the largest drop in life expectancy since World War II in some Western European countries, apparently erasing years of progress. The analysis of almost 30 countries revealed that the biggest decline was in American men, whose life expectancy fell by 2.2 years compared to 2019 estimates. “The fact that our results highlight such a huge impact that is directly attributable to Covid-19 shows how devastatingly devastating it has been for many countries,” said study author Ridhi Kashyap, an associate professor of social demography at Oxford University. , for Victor Jack for Reuterswith The study, which was published in International Journal of Epidemiology, compared life expectancy change in 29 counties covering most of Europe, the United States and Chile between 2019 and 2020. They found that life expectancy in 22 of the counties fell by more than 6 months for both genders. Overall, the researchers found the largest decline in life expectancy for men compared to women. Life expectancy for American women fell by almost 1.7 years a smaller decline than men by 2.2 years, but still the largest decline in life expectancy for women among each country in the study. Men lost more than a year in 15 of the countries studied, compared to women in only 11 countries. To contextualize it, it took an average of 5.6 years for these countries to achieve a one-year increase in life expectancy recently: progress was erased during 2020 by Covid-19, says study author Jos Manuel Aburto, also a University researcher. of the Oxford Department of Sociology, at Guardians Ben Quinn. In the US, the death rate rose mainly among young and middle-aged people, while in Europe, the most significant increase in mortality was for people over 60 years of age. Only Denmark and Norway, which have taken both aggressive measures to control Covid-19, avoided declining life expectancy. The latest work echoes a study published earlier this year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that life expectancy declined faster than it had in the last seven decades, falling by 1.5 years to an average life expectancy of 77.3 years. More than4.5 million people around the world have lost their lives to Covid-19 and last week Covid-19 overcame the 1918 flu in America’s deadliest pandemic ever. The study authors point out that Covid-19 could have an even greater impact on life expectancy in less developed countries that were not included in the research due to limited data. The study did not take into account race and income in life expectancy calculations, but the research team noted that American men may have suffered the greatest decline due to higher rates of certain medical conditions compared to European men, and access to unequal in health care. The disproportionate number of Covid-19 in the color communities exacerbated the already existing gaps in life expectancy among black and white Americans, reports Jason Gale for Bloombergwith “We urgently call for the publication and availability of more separate data from a wider range of countries, including low- and middle-income countries, to better understand the impact of the pandemic globally,” Kashyap told Reuterswith

