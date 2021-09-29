New Jersey on Wednesday reported 1,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 other confirmed deaths per day, while nationwide transmission rate remained below the key standard indicating the outbreak was not expanding for a second day.

The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,730, 10% less than a week ago but 2% more than a month ago. The seven-day average for newly confirmed cases fell below 1,800 on Sunday for the first time since 9/11.

The New Jersey nationwide broadcast rate fell to 0.97, from 0.99 on Wednesday. Any transmission scale above 1 indicates that each new case is leading to more than one additional case and indicates that the outbreak of states is expanding.

There were 1,060 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday evening, according to state dataWith This sat with 18 patients from the night before. The number has also equalized mainly over the past month with only slight increases and decreases over the weeks. There were 112 patients discharged in the 24 hours before Tuesday eveningwith

From hospitalization, 233 were in intensive care (seven more than the night before), with 126 in fans (seven more).

The delta variant continues to dominate cases in New Jersey with almost all cases sampled in the four weeks ending September 11thwith

School districts in the state have reported at least 39 school outbreaks for a total of 219 cases, more than double the cases reported a week ago, according to the state dashboard. Positive tests include 37 for educators and other school staff and 182 for students.

In-school outbreaks are defined as three or more instances that are defined by tracking the contact that is transmitted between staff or students during school. They do not include general cases between staff and students. For example, Toms River schools have had more than 218 students and 33 teachers tested positive since the beginning of the school year, but the state does not list any outbreaks or cases in the Ocean County.

The positivity rate for the tests performed on Thursday, the last day available, was 4.67%.

More than 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated since Thursday. More than 6.35 million people have received at least one dose, and 129,000 people have received third doses or boosters of the Pfizer vaccine.

All New Jerseys 21 counties continue to be listed as having high levels of coronavirus transmission, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending that people in all 21 counties wear masks for indoor public spaces, regardless of state vaccination rates.

New Jersey has now reported 27,400 total deaths from COVID-19 in 18 months 24,613 confirmed and 2,787 considered possible, according to the state dashboard. Possible deaths, which are reviewed weekly, rose to 14 on Monday.

New Jersey ka the second largest per capita death from coronavirus in the US The state had long topped the list of most deaths from COVID-19 per capita, but was recently eclipsed by the Mississippi.

At least 8,543 of the states of death from COVID-19 have been among residents and staff members in nursing homes and other long-term care settings, according to state recordswith

There are active explosions in 151 buildings, resulting in 641 current cases among residents and 537 among staff.

In total, the state of 9.2 million people has reported 1,001,635 cases confirmed out of a total of 15.5 million PCR tests performed since announcing its first case on March 4, 2020. The state has also reported 150,608 positive antigen tests, which are considered cases of possible Me

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 232.9 million positive cases of COVID-19 reported across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 4.76 million people dying from the virus. The US has reported more cases (more than 43.2 million) and deaths (more than 693,200) than any other nation.

More than 6.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally.

