COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 10 more deaths from COVID after province sets hospital record

Saskatchewan recorded one of its worst days on the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking numerous pandemic-related records on Tuesday.

The province reported an increase of 22 new hospitalizations, meaning there are now 311 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals. This is the first time more than 300 people have been hospitalized in the province.

The province also posted a record number of people in the province’s intensive care units (ICU). That figure has risen to 65 since Tuesday.

More deaths and more cases

The province reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 682 people in the province are known to have died from COVID-19.

Saskatchewan also reported 449 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the provincial panel, 23 percent, or 103 of the 449 new cases, were among children under the age of 12.

New cases were reported in the following health areas:

Far northwest, 20.

Far to central north, 2.

Far northeast, 23.

Northwest, 72.

North Central, 38.

Northeast, 10.

Saskatoon, 103.

Western Center, 11.

Central East, 15.

Regina, 48 years old.

Southwest, 22.

South Center, 27.

Southeast, 25.

The province reported administering 648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are now 289 other people who have now been fully vaccinated, while 359 people received their first stroke.

As of Tuesday, 71.71 percent of the eligible population in Saskatchewan has been reasonably vaccinated and 80.39 percent has received at least one dose.