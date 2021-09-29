International
COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 10 more deaths from COVID after province sets hospital record
Saskatchewan recorded one of its worst days on the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking numerous pandemic-related records on Tuesday.
The province reported an increase of 22 new hospitalizations, meaning there are now 311 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals. This is the first time more than 300 people have been hospitalized in the province.
The province also posted a record number of people in the province’s intensive care units (ICU). That figure has risen to 65 since Tuesday.
More deaths and more cases
The province reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 682 people in the province are known to have died from COVID-19.
Saskatchewan also reported 449 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the provincial panel, 23 percent, or 103 of the 449 new cases, were among children under the age of 12.
New cases were reported in the following health areas:
- Far northwest, 20.
- Far to central north, 2.
- Far northeast, 23.
- Northwest, 72.
- North Central, 38.
- Northeast, 10.
- Saskatoon, 103.
- Western Center, 11.
- Central East, 15.
- Regina, 48 years old.
- Southwest, 22.
- South Center, 27.
- Southeast, 25.
The province reported administering 648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are now 289 other people who have now been fully vaccinated, while 359 people received their first stroke.
As of Tuesday, 71.71 percent of the eligible population in Saskatchewan has been reasonably vaccinated and 80.39 percent has received at least one dose.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/saks-covid-19-sept-28-1.6192580
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]