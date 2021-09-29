International
American cities are raising awareness about food loss and waste
Across the globe, nations, organizations and individuals are observing the latter International Food Loss and Waste Awareness DayWith Last year, the UN created this day to recognize the problem and possibility of food and waste gift losses, and to spur action. Disposal of food waste in landfills leads to greenhouse gas emissions and loss of resources throughout the food supply chain. However, reducing food waste can be a solution to address climate change that also ensures that good food enters people’s dishes.
In the United States, homes are the largest source of food waste. This is why educating the consumer through such methods awareness campaigns are critical. Each of us needs to change our consumption habits to eliminate food waste and thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, American cities participating in the NRDC Regional Initiative for Food Affairs led the way in raising awareness of food waste issues and inspiring people to take action. Here are just a few examples of major campaigns by the Regional Initiative:
- Save more than food (Franklin County, Ohio): Central Ohio Solid Waste Authority (SWACO) has launched a campaign called Save more than foodWith Shte an awareness campaign dedicated to sharing the impact that food waste has on community health, the economy and the environment. The campaign has a dedicated Web page to share tools and resources, including print media, video, radio, and food services. Since its inception in 2020, the campaign has reached over 16,000 families.
- Plan. Use. Create. Scrap. (Madison, Wisconsin): The City of Madison launched an awareness campaign in July 2021 using the slogan, Plan. Use. Create. Scrap. Together we can put an end to food waste. To develop the design and messages of the campaign, they worked with a local art collective called UnderBelly Creative + Collective. The message of the campaign is directed to the city buses and social media and the Roads and Recycling department also has posters and posters to be given at local events. Residents ’engagement in food waste reduction is part of Madisons’ comprehensive plan to reduce food waste throughout the city.
- Year of Food Waste Rethinking (Jersey City, New Jersey): The City of Jersey City launched a campaign to reduce food waste for Year of Food Waste RethinkingThe focus of the Office of Sustainability in 2021 is to rethink how they approach food waste in their community and how they can reduce food lost through preventative messages, rescuing excess food and recycling food waste by composting. As part of their messaging efforts to prevent food waste, they have run social media features and print media public service announcements (PSAs), gaining over 280,000 impressions since the beginning of this year. E social media feature is called Food for Thought Friday where they share helpful tips, like this fridge graphic.
- Pay attention to food (Baltimore, Maryland):In 2020, City of Baltimore created appropriate cultural resources to raise awareness of food waste among city dwellers. The goal was to focus the Black and African-American communities on the food waste story for Baltimore and highlight the enthusiasm of communities representing Blacks, Indigenous, and Other Colored People (BIPOCs) engaging in environmentally conscious behavior. , but too often left out of conversation. The result was a series of posts used on social media, displayed in community centers, schools, public transportation, and community centers throughout the city. Since the publication of the posters, the city continues to update and create new, customized messages.
- Save The Food AVL (Asheville, North Carolina): City of Asheville and community partner WNC Food Waste Solutions conducted a campaign called Save AVL Food and declared April of this year Food Waste Reduction Month. For the month, they both shared tips on their website and ran a home food waste challenge, called #AVLFoodWasteChallenge, to encourage family behavior change. Since April, they have been campaigning on sanitary trucks and continue to share tips and tricks to keep food out of the landfill on their websites and social mediaWith They plan to continue the “Food Waste Reduction Month” in 2022 by adding a county statement to the existing one of the city.
- Local Hero Stories (Memphis, Tennessee): The Food Waste Project, led by Clean Memphis, is piling up around food waste to start building a circular economy, making Memphis cleaner, with better resources and more resilient. The initiative wrote a series of stories about people working to reduce food waste in Memphis. Local heroes include For the Kingdom, an organization seeking to create a thriving food economy within one of the heaviest food apartheids in the region, and Zanash compost, a non-profit organization dedicated to local composting. These stories are being published through a Project partner, Memphis was transformed, with the hashtag # 901savethefood.
- Food Waste Prevention Week (Orlando, Florida): E City of Orlando heated messages social media to support its programs like food waste reduction for residents and food waste recycling for businesses and has reached over 30,000 people this year. In April, they joined the states Food Waste Prevention Week and used a bingo table as an innovative way to encourage people to change their behaviors. They continue to share resources through social media and local events.
These are just some of the highlights of many cities across the country that continue to innovate, raise awareness and inspire action around food waste reduction. There are still nine years left to meet ours 2030 national target for food waste reduction by 50%, we need everyone to rethink their relationship with food and create more enduring habits.
