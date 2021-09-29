Do the results of the German elections signal a left turn for Europe?

Sunday’s election in Germany ended with the victory of the country’s Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Olaf Scholz. It was an extraordinary comeback for a center-left party, which like many of its counterparts across Europe has had bloodshed at the ballot box over the past decade or so.

So the question immediately arises whether Mr. Scholzs’s victory in Germany could be a vanguard of a more widespread revival for center-left parties, which were once the mainstays of continental politics.

Within Germany, Mr. Scholz is preparing for negotiations to form a left-leaning coalition government with the Greens and the Libertarian Free Democrats. After his central campaign, how much left remains an open question. And nothing is guaranteed: His conservative rival, who lost by just 1.6 percentage points, has not accepted it and also wants to try to form a coalition.

Although the results have thrown Scholzs conservative opponents into disarray, the landscape for the center-left also remains challenging. Elsewhere in Europe, many center-left parties have seen their share of the vote eroded as their traditional base among unionized, industrial workers disappears and political blocs split into a smaller group of parties.