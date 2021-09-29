International
Do the results of the German elections signal a left turn for Europe?
Sunday’s election in Germany ended with the victory of the country’s Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Olaf Scholz. It was an extraordinary comeback for a center-left party, which like many of its counterparts across Europe has had bloodshed at the ballot box over the past decade or so.
So the question immediately arises whether Mr. Scholzs’s victory in Germany could be a vanguard of a more widespread revival for center-left parties, which were once the mainstays of continental politics.
Within Germany, Mr. Scholz is preparing for negotiations to form a left-leaning coalition government with the Greens and the Libertarian Free Democrats. After his central campaign, how much left remains an open question. And nothing is guaranteed: His conservative rival, who lost by just 1.6 percentage points, has not accepted it and also wants to try to form a coalition.
Although the results have thrown Scholzs conservative opponents into disarray, the landscape for the center-left also remains challenging. Elsewhere in Europe, many center-left parties have seen their share of the vote eroded as their traditional base among unionized, industrial workers disappears and political blocs split into a smaller group of parties.
But after an increase in right-wing populists in recent years, there are some signs that the political pendulum may be about to turn back. Here is a look at the factors that will influence whether a center-left revival is possible.
Holidays with big umbrellas on both sides have been reduced.
The German elections have given a sharp relief to the continuation of a trend that was already evident across the continent: fragmentation and instability in political support.
Just three decades ago, Germany’s two main parties garnered over 80 percent of the vote in a national election. On Sunday, the Social Democrats received only 25.7 percent, while the Christian Democrats, along with their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, received 24.1 percent, questioning their legitimacy as the Volkspartei or major parties representing all elements of society.
The votes lost by the once dominant parties will go to the parties with the most narrowly defined positions, be it the Greens, animated by environmental issues, or the Free Liberal Democratic Party. If the German vote were to be split from the traditional notions of right and left, it would be split almost equally, with about 45 percent on each side.
On the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey of 14 European Union countries in 2019 by the Pew Research Center found that few voters expressed positive views about political parties. Only six of the nearly 60 were viewed favorably by more than 50 percent of the population in their home countries. Populist parties across Europe also received mostly poor ratings.
The left has much to heal.
It remains to be seen whether the Social Democrats in Germany will be able to lead a ruling coalition. But if they do, they will join a relatively small club.
Of the 27 member states in the European Union, only Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Malta have clearly distinguished themselves center-left governmentswith
The old voting coalitions that empowered the center-left across the continent after 1945 included industrial workers, public sector workers, and urban professionals. But those groups, driven mainly by class and economic needs, are fragmented.
Two decades ago, Tony Blairs’s Labor Party was re-elected in Britain, promoting center-left policies similar to those of President Bill Clinton. Now, Labor has been out of power for more than a decade, and in the last election it has suffered heavy losses in parts of England’s working class, where its support was once deep.
In France, the center-left Socialist Party has never recovered from Franois Hollande’s unpopular presidency and its disastrous performance in subsequent elections. Since then, France has moved more and more to the right, with support for the Socialists and other left-leaning parties shrinking.
With an eye on the presidential election next April, President Emmanuel Macron, who ran as center-right in 2017, has made right-wing elections. Polls show he and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, are the two favorites to get out of the first round and meet in a run-off.
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and the Socialist presidential candidate, has lost support since announcing her candidacy earlier this month. According to a poll published last Thursday, only 4 per cent of potential voters said they would support it in the first round next April.
And the left is not what it used to be.
After World War II, as money flooded into Europe through the Marshall Plan and industry flourished, those who opposed communism but were concerned that capitalism could cause instability and inequality united under a broad umbrella of center-left parties.
They favored strong unions and welfare states with generous education and health care systems.
In Germany, as in other countries, the lines between the center-left and the center-right began to blur some time ago.
But if there is one animating issue for many voters on the left and right, it is the role that the European Union should play in governing nations.
Many far-right parties have gained support by considering Brussels as a regulatory ruler that removes sovereignty from union member states. Ms Merkel’s conservatives, by contrast, are very pro-European, but have been cautious in deepening some fiscal ties within the bloc. However, many Social Democrats argue that the European Union should be strengthened through deeper integration.
Europe’s bonds were tested in the pandemic, and that process may have ultimately helped the Social Democrats, while Germany put aside its traditional disgust with the EU’s common debt to release emergency spending.
It was a plan that Mr. Scholz, who is Germany’s finance minister, drafted with his French counterpart. Merkel, who approved the deal, has since repeatedly stressed that it was a single thing.
Mr Scholzs’s central role in drafting the agreement placed him directly on the side of the Germans in favor of increasingly closer ties with their European neighbors.
Personality is worth more than ever.
Another common denominator in the fragmented European political landscape is that personalities seem to be far more important to voters than traditional parties and the issues they represent.
There have always been redundant personalities on the European political scene. But whether it was Margaret Thatcher, Franois Mitterrand, Helmut Kohl or Willy Brandt, they were most often guided by a set of ideological principles.
The failure of major political parties to address the problems faced by voters has led to a new generation of leaders positioning themselves as iconoclasts. Mr Macron in France and Boris Johnson in Britain could hardly be any different. But both are opportunistic, opposing conventions and have created characters bigger than life to grab the public’s attention. So far, voters have rewarded them.
Angela Merkel was their polar opposite, a study in slow reluctance that overcame ideological differences by extracting stability. Her party candidate, Armin Laschet, could not convince voters that he was her natural heir, which opened the door to Mr. Scholz, who managed to present himself as the most Merkel-like candidate despite being in a the other party.
Norimitsu Onishi contributed reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/29/world/europe/politics-germany-election-left.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]