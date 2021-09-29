COVID-19 cases in Ottawa: Active cases fall below 400

OTTAWA-Ottawa Public Health says another 41 people in the city tested positive for COVID-19, but the number of known active cases dropped below 400.

To date, OPH has reported 29,775 confirmed cases from the COVID-19 laboratory in Ottawa since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 595 city dwellers have died due to COVID-19.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 495 cases of COVID-19Eight other Ontarians have died and 760 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Ontario Public Health reported 20 new cases including five in East Ontario Health Unit, nine in Prince Edward Hastings, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Ontario Public Health added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Ontario Public Health because the two health agencies draw data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

KEY STATISTICS TO OTTAWAS COVID-19

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of the Ontario Reopening Roadmap.

Ottawa Public Health Data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (21 September-27 September): 31.5 (out of 33.9)

Position rate in Ottawa (September 22-September 28): 2.3 percent (unchanged from September 20-26)

Reproduction Number (Average of seven days): 0.95

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 495 new cases reported in Ontario on Wednesday, 380 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 115 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-two of the 292 people in Ontario who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 172 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggests that unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents.

COVID-19 vaccines in OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates the number of vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 816,010 (+1,382)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 766,344 (+2,313)

The share of the population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 88 percent

The proportion of the population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated: 83 percent

Total doses taken in Ottawa: 1,417,102

* Total doses taken do not include doses sent to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics for Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone who has an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES ACTIVE T COVID COVID-19 NO OTTAWA

There are 381 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 412 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 28,799.

The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

HOSPITALS IN IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19-related illnesses on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

Ten people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA FROM THE AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years: Six new cases (total 2,640 cases)

10-19 years old: Five new cases (3,915 cases in total)

20-29 years: Eight new cases (total 6,710 cases)

30-39 years old: Five new cases (4,583 cases in total)

40-49 years: 10 new cases (3,907 cases in total)

50-59 years old: Three new cases (3,458 cases in total)

60-69 years old: Two new cases (2,038 cases in total)

70-79 years: A new case (1,121 cases in total)

80-89 years old: A new case (868 cases in total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)

VARIANTS OF SCIENCE

Ottawa Public Health Data:

Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,848

Total Beta (B.1.351) raster: 513

Total Range Cases (P.1): 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) raster: 645

Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 10,236

Deaths related to variants / mutations: 103

* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations need to be handled with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be grouped and data corrections or updates may result in changes in the number of cases that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: Nine New Cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark District: Two new cases

Renfrew County and County Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 CHANGES

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outreach:

Social-private events: An explosion

Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks:

Aladdin Childhood Service – St. Anne (September 13) Marius-Barbeau Catholic Primary School (September 14) Claudel High School (September 17) Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Primary School (September 17) St. Paul High School (September 17) St. Catherine Tekakwitha Primary School (September 17) Montfort Catholic Primary School (September 19) Service for children and young people MIFO – Orleans (September 19) Joan Of Arc Academy (September 21) Our Lady of Mount Carmel Primary School (September 21) Samuel-Genest Catholic High School (September 22) Queen Elizabeth Public School (September 22) St. Stephen’s Elementary School (September 22) St. John the Apostle Primary School (September 23) La Vérendrye Catholic Primary School (September 24) St. Benedict Elementary School (September 24)

Explosive health care and congregation facilities: