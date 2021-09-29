International
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa: Active cases fall below 400
OTTAWA-Ottawa Public Health says another 41 people in the city tested positive for COVID-19, but the number of known active cases dropped below 400.
To date, OPH has reported 29,775 confirmed cases from the COVID-19 laboratory in Ottawa since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 595 city dwellers have died due to COVID-19.
Across the province, health officials confirmed another 495 cases of COVID-19Eight other Ontarians have died and 760 existing cases are now considered resolved.
Across the region, Ontario Public Health reported 20 new cases including five in East Ontario Health Unit, nine in Prince Edward Hastings, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.
Ontario Public Health added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Ontario Public Health because the two health agencies draw data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.
KEY STATISTICS TO OTTAWAS COVID-19
Ottawa is now in Step 3 of the Ontario Reopening Roadmap.
Ottawa Public Health Data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (21 September-27 September): 31.5 (out of 33.9)
-
Position rate in Ottawa (September 22-September 28): 2.3 percent (unchanged from September 20-26)
-
Reproduction Number (Average of seven days): 0.95
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 495 new cases reported in Ontario on Wednesday, 380 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 115 were in people who are fully vaccinated.
Thirty-two of the 292 people in Ontario who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 172 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.
Ottawa Public Health data suggests that unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents.
COVID-19 vaccines in OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates the number of vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of Wednesday:
-
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 816,010 (+1,382)
-
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 766,344 (+2,313)
-
The share of the population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 88 percent
-
The proportion of the population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated: 83 percent
-
Total doses taken in Ottawa: 1,417,102
* Total doses taken do not include doses sent to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics for Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone who has an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
CASES ACTIVE T COVID COVID-19 NO OTTAWA
There are 381 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 412 active cases on Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 28,799.
The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
HOSPITALS IN IN OTTAWA
There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19-related illnesses on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.
Ten people are in the ICU.
Age categories of people in the hospital:
-
0-9: 0
-
10-19: 0
-
20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)
-
30-39: 0
-
40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)
-
50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)
-
60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)
-
70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)
-
80-89: 0
-
90+: 1
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA FROM THE AGE CATEGORY
-
0-9 years: Six new cases (total 2,640 cases)
-
10-19 years old: Five new cases (3,915 cases in total)
-
20-29 years: Eight new cases (total 6,710 cases)
-
30-39 years old: Five new cases (4,583 cases in total)
-
40-49 years: 10 new cases (3,907 cases in total)
-
50-59 years old: Three new cases (3,458 cases in total)
-
60-69 years old: Two new cases (2,038 cases in total)
-
70-79 years: A new case (1,121 cases in total)
-
80-89 years old: A new case (868 cases in total)
-
90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 cases in total)
-
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
VARIANTS OF SCIENCE
Ottawa Public Health Data:
-
Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,848
-
Total Beta (B.1.351) raster: 513
-
Total Range Cases (P.1): 55
-
Total Delta (B.1.617.2) raster: 645
-
Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 10,236
-
Deaths related to variants / mutations: 103
* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations need to be handled with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be grouped and data corrections or updates may result in changes in the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES ABOUT THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases
-
Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: Nine New Cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases
-
Leeds Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark District: Two new cases
-
Renfrew County and County Health Unit: Zero new cases
COVID-19 CHANGES
Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.
Community outreach:
-
Social-private events: An explosion
Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks:
-
Aladdin Childhood Service – St. Anne (September 13)
-
Marius-Barbeau Catholic Primary School (September 14)
-
Claudel High School (September 17)
-
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Primary School (September 17)
-
St. Paul High School (September 17)
-
St. Catherine Tekakwitha Primary School (September 17)
-
Montfort Catholic Primary School (September 19)
-
Service for children and young people MIFO – Orleans (September 19)
-
Joan Of Arc Academy (September 21)
-
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Primary School (September 21)
-
Samuel-Genest Catholic High School (September 22)
-
Queen Elizabeth Public School (September 22)
-
St. Stephen’s Elementary School (September 22)
-
St. John the Apostle Primary School (September 23)
-
La Vérendrye Catholic Primary School (September 24)
-
St. Benedict Elementary School (September 24)
Explosive health care and congregation facilities:
-
Group Page 2021-09-13 (September 13)
-
Residence St. Louis Unit 1C, 2AB, 2C (September 16)
-
Long-term care home Peter D. Clark (September 19)
-
Elizabeth Bruyere Hospital 6th floor rehabilitation unit (September 21)
|
Sources
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/active-covid-19-cases-in-ottawa-drop-below-400-on-wednesday-1.5604951
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]