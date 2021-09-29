La Palma volcano lava hits the ocean, creating a pyramid and toxic gas hazards





Ten days after a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, a pyramid-like structure formed on its shores Wednesday as lava began to pour into the ocean. Local authorities urged residents Wednesday morning to keep their windows closed because a mixture of toxic gases and small particles could be released when molten lava comes in contact with cold water. Scientists have also warned that chemical reactions between lava and water could cause powerful underwater explosions. The lava entering the water should be treated as a very dangerous moment, said Vctor Torres, the regional leader of the Canary Islands, an island that gathers in northwestern Africa that includes La Palma.

The eruption began on September 19 in the Cumbre Vieja nature park, a sparsely populated area in La Palma, home to 85,000 people. It has forced over 6,000 residents to evacuate as lava and fire cut through the devastation that swept through more than 500 homes. While banana plantations and other areas of agricultural land were also wiped out, there were no reports of deaths or injuries. Scientists said it was unclear how long the blast would last. In the last 10 days, the volcano has released more than 50 million cubic meters of lava, which is a volume larger than in the three weeks of the previous eruption in La Palma, in 1971.

The lava flow reached the water after making an unpredictable trip to the ocean, at one stage it almost stopped in an area with flatter terrain. Along the way, there were also some small earthquakes and new holes were opened from which the lava escaped. Last weekend, La Palmas Airport had to be closed because the ash made it impossible to guarantee visibility for pilots.

With lava finally pouring into the ocean, the main concern now is the production of chloride clouds that can affect air quality and affect the environment, said Arnau Folch, a volcanologist and professor of natural hazards at the National Research Council of Spain, on a phone. interview. Situations is a very complex situation, with many risks occurring at the same time. The pyramidal structure off the coast of La Palmas is expected to continue to grow as more lava solidifies. In the 1971 eruption, the area of ​​La Palma grew by about 5 percent, said Mr. Folch. On Wednesday, Mr. Torres, the regional leader, told Cope, a Spanish radio station, that since the lava began to come out, the entire Canary Islands have slept very little, including those in La Palma caught in deep fear and sadness. On Tuesday, the Spanish government allocated 10.5 million euros, over $ 12 million, to help La Palma recover. About half of that money will be paid for new homes for those whose homes were destroyed by the blast.

